There’s a reason you probably stopped for a second when you saw Nike’s new Colin Kaepernick ad, and it goes beyond the aesthetic of the ad or even the hook of finding him there:



Nike is the one brand in America we would not expect to soften no matter what Donald Trump does, the rarest of corporate qualities in this particular moment, and that’s why — even if you hate all of this — that is why everyone was like “damn!” when they saw the ad.

This could be a lot more complicated than that, if you wanted it to be: Though Nike has rolled out this ad campaign, they will also provide the NFL’s uniforms this season, and does that make this a more meaningful statement or a corporation hedging a bet? Though Nike will champion the cause of social justice, they will continue paying people very little to make sneakers in far-off countries, and if someone cares about that now, or cares about Nike now but might have cared about the economics before, shouldn’t that make a difference? Though Kaepernick has transcended the symbolic protest of police violence against black people to become a symbol himself, he is still getting paid for this, and is that a redeeming quality or a clear sign that he did not sacrifice “everything”?

Those kind of questions are all fine and good, but Nike is the capitalist god of destruction.

Their omnipresence subsumes, like the above, and co-opts everything from John Lennon to racial justice campaigns. Nike is so big and vast — 25 pairs of shoes per second sold — that the brand undercuts all other considerations. If you go find a group of teens on the street right now, they’re probably wearing one of only a few sneaker brands: the old-school, black-and-white Vans; white Adidas Superstars; Converse (owned by Nike); throwback Jordans (owned by Nike); or black Nikes with the white swoosh. It’s like breathing capitalism. The only question that really matters, and the only one that will tell us something about Nike, the NFL, and Trump is simple: Will Nike hold?

Because, traditionally, Nike works best when the vibe is all-encompassing domination. The colors are usually the same (stark black and white in matte, neon oranges and yellows, cool blues and grays), and the messaging is usually built around the idea of true exceptionalism, emerging from pain.

Michael Jordan basically remade the brand in his ruthless image, and if Nike occasionally goes through goofy periods (those stupid LeBron and Kobe puppets), it’s because what they do best — a relentlessness that borders on warfare — only fits certain moments and certain kinds of athletes.

Brian Phillips once described Nike’s (albeit incorrect) branding of the US Women’s Soccer team as “a kind of steel-gray emblem of hard work and determination,” an identity filled with “washed-out colors against a boxing-gym wall or a storm cloud or a vaguely ominous flag” and grimacing in the “dawn-workout fog.” And you don’t necessarily have to be the definitive all-time great to embody it: The early ’90s Charles Barkley “I Am Not a Role Model” campaign carries that intensity. “I am paid to wreak havoc on a basketball court,” Barkley says, directly to the camera, in black and white, the aesthetic predecessor to Nike’s latest campaign.

Nobody captures the combined effect — gritty egalitarian determination, and the Platonic greatness — better now than Serena Williams, who is all-time. And on East 23rd St. in Manhattan, there’s currently a 12-story mural of Williams, preparing to serve a tennis ball down Park Ave., captioned “Girls from Compton don’t just play tennis. They own it.” in the same black-and-white-and-serifs aesthetic, featuring the same slogan at the bottom: Just Do It.

When it works, it really works.

In 2008, for instance, they released the ultimate hype ad. Actually titled “Fate,” the David Fincher–directed ad traces the lives of ex–Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson and ex–Steelers safety Troy Polamalu over “The Ecstasy of Gold” from The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, except with a subtly added beat, from childhood to NFL, until they collide at midfield.