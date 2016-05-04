BuzzFeed News

Here Are The Prominent Republicans Who Aren't Feeling #NeverTrump

Who can resist?

By Katherine Miller

Posted on May 3, 2016, at 11:52 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is now effectively the Republican nominee. Some conservatives are vowing that they'll never vote for him — or even that they'll vote for Hillary Clinton instead.

Others, however, are feeling that Trump vibe.

Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform!

Ok. So the choice is between a fireman with modest preparation and an serial arsonist whom married into the job.
Grover Norquist @GroverNorquist

Ari Fleischer, former White House press secretary!

There's a lot about Donald Trump that I don't like, but I'll vote for Trump over Hillary any day.
Ari Fleischer @AriFleischer

Newt Gingrich, more or less!

.@newtgingrich: "If you're not for Trump you functionally are for @HillaryClinton, &amp; she's going to create the most radical Supreme Ct..."
Sean Hannity @seanhannity

Former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal...

Bobby Jindal says he'll vote for Trump.
John McCormack @McCormackJohn

Plot twist: Jindal was an early Trump antagonist and just four days ago said the Republican Party should try to win back voters from Trumpism.

4 days ago, he argued conservatives should try to win back voters from Trumpism: https://t.co/A4akPa1YDu https://t.co/j0dz0APj06
Mike Warren @MichaelRWarren

In fact, he literally argued that in an op-ed.

