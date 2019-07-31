The Big Things To Watch For At Wednesday’s Democratic Debate

Ben Kothe / BuzzFeed News; Getty Images

Wednesday is night two in Detroit, where 10 Democrats will take the stage and hope to achieve a positive, lasting moment in the hearts of the millions watching, without making some kind of grievous error.

This night features former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris in the center of the stage — three candidates who have criticized each other, in an isosceles triangle formation, over the last few weeks. Joining them will be Sens. Michael Bennet and Kirsten Gillibrand, climate-focused Gov. Jay Inslee, anti-war-focused Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Mayor Bill de Blasio, former HUD secretary Julián Castro, and Andrew Yang, of the Yang gang. Here are some of the biggest questions this debate will answer:

What happens with Biden, Harris, and Booker? In June’s debate, Harris criticized Biden over the way he spoke about segregationists and his approach to busing as a young senator (he was against it). Biden seemed ill prepared for the moment, and ultimately ceded the rest of his response, saying, “My time is up.” In recent weeks, Biden has said he was too “polite” at the first debate. He’s also accused Booker, who called Biden an architect of mass incarceration for his role in writing the 1994 crime bill, of lying. Booker and Harris, two of the Senate’s three black senators and two politicians who endorsed Barack Obama early on, will flank Biden onstage Wednesday. The CNN moderators in the Tuesday debate were eager to push candidates into all sorts of fights. If they carry that through on Wednesday night, you could imagine all kinds of policy and personality debates — Harris has been a little unclear about health care policy, for instance. Biden and Harris have gone back and forth about school integration policy. Booker and Biden have exchanged campaign comments about criminal justice policy. There are substantive issues between all three, particularly around how criminal justice policy should work in America, and how far Democrats should go with government health care. But there are also generational questions that, in subtle ways, Booker and Harris have raised about Biden and the era he first served as an elected official during — a time when few women and nonwhite politicians held key roles in national politics. Presumably, someone will criticize someone else. Will someone bring up Joe Biden’s age? Most candidates haven’t talked about the former vice president’s 76 years. Multiple major news outlets this week, however, wrote stories about whether Biden’s age is a problem, filled with quotations from advisers who say he’s fit and trim, and could challenge Trump to a physical contest.

