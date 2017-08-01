Booker Doesn’t Regret Fundraising With Jared And Ivanka In 2013, But “Wouldn't Take A Dime From Them Now”

HN: Are you familiar with Anne Hathaway?

CB: Am I familiar with Anne Hathaway? The New Jersey born and raised—

TC: Shoutout to Jersey!

HN: Yes!

CB: Who, who, who, I'm telling you in Les Mis she tore up that song "On my Own."

HN: Yes, yes.

TC: Mmm, mmmm.

CB: You don't think she did a good version of “On My Own”?

TC: Listen, after you've seen Les Mis, like the play the play, you can't look at that movie and be happy about it, you can't.

(applause)

TC: You know, like, New Jersey aside, but listen—

CB: But you know how they filmed that play, amazing, I've never seen a musical done, they didn't do this for Rent, the movie, they literally played the music and played the music, and it wasn't dubbed over, the actors were singing it.

TC: That's why the movie wasn't good. But you know what? Let's have a spirited debate about this later—

HN: I lost—

TC: I will talk about Les Mis forever.

HN: My point, my point—

CB: I sincerely, I sincerely, I, I welled up when I heard Anne Hathaway sing that song.

TC: Oh bless your heart, you're so sweet.

CB: It was so powerful! And you know I played it in the shower, “On my own…”

TC: We going to get you the soundtrack, okay, this is such a good -

CB: You and I would have a duet right now.

TC: I mean, we can, but I was thrown off by your bad musical opinions—

HN: Wow, wow.

TC: But I wasn't—

CB: Ouch, ouch.

HN: Anyways.

TC: Everybody calm down!

CB: I wanna see your Spotify playlist! Let's do it right now.

TC: Uhhh...

HN: Listen, when we get through this interview. My point in bringing her up—

CB: You didn't know you were going to insinuate—

HN: I did not know there would be a Les Mis fight. I feel like, okay, I feel like, Anne Hathaway, she's from Jersey, she works hard—

CB: Can I tell you a little gossip?

TC: Can we hold the gossip?

CB: Wow, you want to hold the gossip.

TC: Hey! We have a lot of important questions.

CB: I was going to tell you about somebody she kissed.

TC: Was it you?

CB: No—

TC: We'll talk about it later then, it's fine.

(laughter)

Cb: No, okay I'm sorry.

HN: My point is—

CB: I felt good that I had like, I had celebrity gossip, I rarely have any celebrity gossip.

TC: We do want it. We do want the gossip.

HN: Anne Hathaway, from Jersey—

CB: You just stole my big moment, but go ahead—

HN: Works hard, she works hard, she wins Oscars, but for some reason there's a strain of conversation around her that's like, “She's just trying too hard,” is maybe the criticism? I can't quite sum it up. Do you ever feel like you're the Anne Hathaway of politics? Like people—



CB: Wow. Wow.

HN: People are like, he's from Jersey, he works hard, he's out here, you know.

TC: You have the gossip though.

HN: He's doing all the things—

CB: I don't know what to say.

TC: Okay, okay, we are not saying—

CB: I just heard Anne Hathaway dissed royally—

HN: Noooo.

TC: Hey, listen

CB: Like the Les Mis, singing Anne Hathaway, that's just terrible.

TC: Okay Senator Booker, here's the thing. We are not calling you “the Anne Hathaway of politics.”

CB: Okay good.

TC: The thing about—

HN: I live for the Princess Diaries.

TC: No, yeah.

HN: Also Anne Hathaway.

TC: I see nothing wrong with Anne Hathaway, she seems to be a good actress who's good at her job, who gets awards.

CB: Okay.

TC: I would say the same thing about you as a politician, but I feel like a lot of people are like, “He's just too nice, he's too earnest, he's, something's off about how good-hearted he seems to be be.” And maybe it's just that you know, charming men, you aren't, you know, I don't trust a charming man. Except for you and my father, the only two.

CB: Okay.

TC: Um, but like have you heard this criticism about yourself? Is this the first time?

CB: This hurts, this is the first time.

TC: But we didn't say—

CB: No I'm joking, I'm joking, I'm joking. Look, I just like, you know look, what matters, and at the end of the day I think all of us, what matters to me and what I advise young people all the time is to be the boldest unapologetic authentic version of yourself. It was one of our presidents who said, “Everyone is born an original but sadly most die copies.” You know, I, I don't, I'm not gonna—

I don't care what people say about me, critiques or whatever. I just gotta be me, and frankly you know parts I feel good about my life and career is when I didn't listen to people that told me, “Don't do that because it might not work out or might not be good for your career.” I've just kind of been myself, and let the chips fall where they may. And, again, you can't be in politics without getting a lot of criticism from a lot of different corners, um, and so I've heard an array of criticism about myself. Um, and you kind of just have to say, “That's a good sign if you're criticizing me, that means I'm getting stuff done,” you know. And I'm like, you know, I'm only three, four years into my senate career, but I love going home to Newark.