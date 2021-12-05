Bob Dole Has Died At Age 98

Bob Dole, one of the leading Republicans of the 20th century, has died. He was 98.

He had announced earlier this year that he had stage 4 lung cancer.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep," the Elizabeth Dole Foundation wrote Sunday on Twitter. "At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years."

Born to little and thereafter nearly dying during World War II, Dole became one of the most powerful politicians in Washington, serving decades in both houses, and running for president three times, ultimately serving as Senate majority leader and winning the party’s nomination in 1996.

Well into his 90s, Dole kept working, still in the mix, lobbying and commenting and endorsing candidates for office. From beginning to end, Dole championed the rights of and better treatment for the disabled, culminating in the Americans with Disabilities Act, the landmark law whose passage Dole presided over as Senate minority leader in 1990.

“It is a group who no one joins by personal choice,” Dole said of the disabled in his first speech from the Senate floor in 1969, “a group whose requirements for membership are not based on age, sex, wealth, education, skin color, religious beliefs, political party, power, or prestige.”

“As a minority, it has always known exclusion,” he went on, “maybe not exclusion from the front of the bus, but perhaps from even climbing aboard it; maybe not exclusion from pursuing advanced education, but perhaps from experiencing any formal education; maybe not exclusion from day-to-day life itself, but perhaps from an adequate opportunity to develop and contribute to his or her fullest capacity.”

In a statement on Sunday, President Joe Biden remembered their friendship and many years as Senate colleagues. Though they often disagreed, he praised Dole's humor, integrity, and bipartisan accomplishments.

"When he managed the bill to create a federal holiday in the name of Martin Luther King, Jr. — a bill that many in his own caucus opposed — I will never forget what he said to our colleagues: 'No first-class democracy can treat people like second-class citizens,'" Biden said.

Born in 1923, Dole grew up during the Depression and emerged a star athlete in small town Kansas and played college basketball at Kansas University — only to be struck down and nearly killed by a bullet in the closing days of WWII in Europe. For the rest of his life, Dole could little use one of his arms.

In Richard Ben Cramer's account of the 1988 presidential campaign, What It Takes, he offers an intricate, vivid portrait of Dole's military service and the will required to recover from the injuries he sustained:

The wire said ‘seriously wounded,’ but that wasn’t what the doctors thought. The guy was finished—as far as movement was concerned, anyway. And sooner or later, that meant infection, or pneumonia, or a half-dozen other diseases that preyed on a bedridden man. The best they could do was ship him to the big hospital for the Med, the Seventieth General, in Casablanca. Maybe they could do something for him there. Maybe, if the bones healed, he’d get some feeling back in his limbs. Maybe. It was a surprise already, the way this guy hung on. A few nights before they shipped him out, Captain Woolsey was in the ward for his rounds, and he called Colonel Prosser over. Woolsey said to Dole: ‘Lieutenant, show the Colonel what you can do.’ For half a minute nothing happened. ‘Go ahead, Lieutenant, show him.’ And then, with great effort, with the muscles in his jaw twitching from the effort, Dole raised his left arm four inches off the sheet on his chest.

Dole spent years regaining his physical strength (he had been unable to feed himself when he returned from Europe) and undergoing a series of painful surgeries. He worked his way through law school largely through memory because he was unable to take notes. Elected in 1960, Dole served eight years in the House of Representatives before running for and winning his Senate seat, which he held until he retired in 1996.