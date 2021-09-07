We Found Rage In A Hopeless Place

People had big ideas for this summer that’s now coming to an end. This one would be normal, verging on fun and sexy, in a country now 18 months deep into a pandemic that keeps killing and denying, and six years into an extended surreal experience. And the summer was that way, sometimes — weddings and funerals and parties and deferred obligations really resumed, movie theaters opened, arenas filled with fans.



But insofar as any one person can define “normal,” admittedly, sadly, the summer of 2021 wasn’t quite normal, and only occasionally fun and sexy. People kept careening into and out of one another’s orbit, totally fried and at loose ends, heaving themselves across the river that is this year. Sometimes, it’s like a fog descended over this country last year that can only be pierced by true, distilled emotion — like the good kinds, or like unremitting anger. Like the pure kind of rage that hits first, then flashes back up in unpredictable circumstances — the kind that functions like a magnet, accumulating little bits of detail and info that add to the cause. Like the kind where you just lose it.

“It feels like shouting is all people do these days,” a Wall Street Journal push alert began recently. Everything else can fall away, but anger and violence remain — even if it’s not your anger, it’s the kind you have to duck and escape.

There’s the kind of sudden, violent anger that ranges from embarrassing to disturbed to unruly to racist: Everybody’s seen the videos of people screaming on flights or in stores; fighting in airports, parking lots, and at baseball games; and punching older Asian American people. Everyone knows that sort of pre-thunder, static crackle that announces people stepping outside the normal bounds of behavior in your vicinity. In the grim year 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration has so far reported 4,090 cases of unruly passengers, 2,999 of them mask-related, which have produced 727 investigations and 143 enforcement measures. The trajectory of the increase over last year is steep.

In the antiseptic language of the FAA’s press releases, you can feel the vivid misery of these flights: for instance, the passenger fined $45,000 “for allegedly throwing objects, including his carry-on luggage, at other passengers; refusing to stay seated; lying on the floor in the aisle, refusing to get up, and then grabbing a flight attendant by the ankles and putting his head up her skirt.” Or the passenger Southwest banned from future flights for, according to the FAA, “allegedly assaulting passengers around him because someone in his row would not change seats to accommodate his travel partner.” The monthly releases from the FAA are filled with five-figure fines and allegations of obscenities, assaults, middle fingers in faces, and flight attendants holding ice mallets to defend themselves.

Throughout the NBA playoffs, fans got into fights in the stands and also aimed vitriol specifically at Black players. Fans threw a plastic bottle at one, dumped popcorn on another, yelled racist slurs at the family of another. “Unfortunately,” Atlanta coach Nate McMillan said after a Knicks fan spat on point guard Trae Young, “I just think we're living in a society where really, people just don’t have respect anymore.” During that series, Vinson Cunningham wrote about the woozy features of big crowds returning both inside and just outside Madison Square Garden: “Sometimes I thought I could sense the name Trae Young becoming a symbol not only for the possibility of a first-round exit for the Knicks but for everything that has lately ailed us: rolling lockdowns, clashes over mask-wearing, the coronavirus itself.” Multiple airlines have discontinued alcohol service into next year. Multiple NBA teams have banned individual fans for life.

Then there is the moral anger, deep and existential, that some forgotten hospital nurses and doctors have felt during their second or third wave of a coronavirus pandemic for which there is a vaccine to reduce or prevent symptoms. “Anger is the best word, honestly,” one South Carolina doctor said, and reflected on the shift from the first part of the pandemic, when she spoke to children about their older parents, to this part of the pandemic, when she speaks to parents about their seriously ill adult children.

This is the kind of anger that can be painful and overwhelming to be near, much less feel, like the anger after yet another awful video of a police officer shooting a Black person or tackling a person with dementia — the kind in which specificity only reveals the scale of a problem. Among others, this summer’s ended with another element of this kind of anger, as the United States completes its chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, with horrific videos of boys falling off planes and young Marines dying in explosions. A 22-year-old Afghan woman, standing in the airport with no visa or money or known destination, told the AP, “I didn’t deserve this. No one deserves this.” This is the kind of anger that up close or faraway can have a productive dimension, but can also simply become all-surrounding despair.

And then there’s the online anger. This kind is easiest to write about because it flips what happens inside the brain into something tangible: posts, with quantifiable metrics. You know those days on Twitter or Instagram where it’s like trying to stand on the ocean: one wrong move and you’re dragged down into a spiral of outrage and bitterness, whether ambient or building inside your head, whether it’s the deepest and realest kind of outrage, or something you won’t remember tomorrow. With fewer outlets and more isolation, this kind of anger has seemed more unpredictable during the pandemic. It’s hard to tell, though, if that’s the false impression given by recency, or the objective truth derived from a time in which there was a lot to be angry about.

For years, people have put forth various theories about why social platforms and online life induce rage: that context collapse strips out intentions and histories; that Twitter (in particular) elevates “paranoid” readings over “reparative” readings of those intentions; that there just are some real jackasses out there and we hear from more of them now; that grief and sadness are just manifesting as anger; that the entire enterprise of social media dehumanizes the individual such that people become so distant they might as well be fictional. Under that last condition, rage becomes inevitable: You have to fight to be recognized. Hatred, the Brooklyn Nets forward and chaotic Twitter user Kevin Durant told the New York Times, “is just another form of passion, and therefore a sign that you’re really alive.”

Is there something that connects all this? The flight attendants having to duct-tape passengers to seats, AND the undercurrent people invoke about the deep/quiet/silent anger of the collective body, about the division between the vaccinated majority of American adults and the unvaccinated minority, whose anger often predominates, AND the despairing anger about schools and who should be inside and outside them, AND the despairing anger about people left behind in Afghanistan, AND the people tearing each other apart over the second season of a TV show. It’s wrong to shout at someone making $8 an hour behind a counter about an inconvenience, and there’s a deep human dimension to the inner anger of some hospital nurses and doctors in a pandemic; these are not the same. But this is a society soaked through with anger, and unpredictably so.