BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

"You Are Amazing!" Donald Trump Wrote To Harry Reid In 2010

politics

"You Are Amazing!" Donald Trump Wrote To Harry Reid In 2010

That's it. That's the entire letter, which Reid's office provided on Sunday after Trump said Chuck Schumer is "far smarter" than Reid.

By Kate Nocera

Headshot of Kate Nocera

Kate Nocera

BuzzFeed News DC Bureau Chief

Posted on November 20, 2016, at 7:40 p.m. ET

Here is the letter Sen. Harry Reid received after Election Day in 2010:

&quot;Dear Harry: Congratulations — you are amazing!&quot;

"Dear Harry: Congratulations — you are amazing!"

Reid had just won a hard-fought re-election against Sharron Angle. Trump had given $4,800 to Reid's campaign.

On Sunday, Reid's office provided the letter to BuzzFeed News after Trump had tweeted that incoming minority leader Chuck Schumer is "far smarter" than Reid.

I have always had a good relationship with Chuck Schumer. He is far smarter than Harry R and has the ability to get things done. Good news!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

I have always had a good relationship with Chuck Schumer. He is far smarter than Harry R and has the ability to get things done. Good news!

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Trump transition team did not immediately return a request for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT