Beautiful Photos Perfectly Capture The Essence Of New York City





We sent photographer Samir Abady out for a street photography assignment for an essay on walking around New York City. The assignment was weighted with a long history of photographers capturing scenes from the city and its moods and whims over the years, but we were seeking to portray the poetry of the city in the abstract.

Abady came back with an excellent collection of moments, from the mundane to the truly beautiful, showcasing the best that New York can offer to a good eye. We spoke with him about his experience:

Where do you find your inspiration?



I'm really drawn to places that have odd or eccentric characters, people that can be found at diners or bus stations at 3 a.m. I don't necessarily photograph them every time, but it sparks my curiosity. A lot generally sparks my curiosity, which I think helps when finding a subject to photograph.





Which neighborhood was the easiest/hardest to work in?

The easiest neighborhoods to work in were Flushing and Jackson Heights in Queens. I was born and raised, and still live, in Queens, and the area is extremely familiar to me. This had its challenges: I had to get myself to stop ignoring the things I see every day and really pay attention to my surroundings. I saved these neighborhoods for last so I was able to see it in a new light. The ones that were just plain hard were Times Square and the area around the UN. You get it in your head that Times Square has nothing new to offer, photographically or culturally, and I just didn't know about the neighborhood around the UN, but it forced me to peel back layers and take my time while on the street.



