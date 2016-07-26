This Portrait Series May Restore Your Faith In Politics
Or at least it might remind you step back and breathe and remember we're all humans here.
Photographer Maegan Gindi traveled to political rallies for Trump, Sanders, and Clinton during the primary season, taking portraits of the supporters who showed up. Her project, Shots at the Rally, makes visible the voters who are reshaping American politics. "Working backwards from the presidential hopefuls to the individuals who legitimize their campaigns," Gindi says, "these portraits reflect the conversation America is currently having with herself. Together, they question how a candidate — and reflexively, democracy — is comprised of the sum of its parts, and what it means to be the face of those parts."
Bernie Sanders Supporter #198, Bridget
Hillary Clinton Supporter #252, Alaina
Hillary Clinton Supporter #256, Nate
ADVERTISEMENT
Donald Trump Supporter #423, Nick
Donald Trump Supporter #347, Michael
Hillary Clinton Supporter #492, Phillip
Bernie Sanders Supporter #190, Clement
ADVERTISEMENT
Hillary Clinton Supporter #261 and #262, Gabrielle and Mthobisi
Bernie Sanders Supporter #239, Ray
Donald Trump Supporter #306, Kevin
Hillary Clinton Supporter #259, Sonoki
ADVERTISEMENT
Hillary Clinton Supporter #467, Alex
Bernie Sanders Supporter #225, Sameeta
Donald Trump Supporter #342, Tapang
Donald Trump Supporter #418, Grace
Shots at the Rally will be on display at the Gulf + Western gallery in New York, Aug. 29 through Nov. 9, 2016.
-
Kate Bubacz is the Deputy Photo Director for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Kate Bubacz at kate.bubacz@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-