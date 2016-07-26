This Portrait Series May Restore Your Faith In Politics

BuzzFeed News

Or at least it might remind you step back and breathe and remember we're all humans here.

By Kate Bubacz and mgindi

Headshot of Kate Bubacz

Kate Bubacz

Senior Photo Editor, News

Headshot of mgindi

mgindi

BuzzFeed Contributor

Posted on July 26, 2016, at 11:14 a.m. ET

Photographer Maegan Gindi traveled to political rallies for Trump, Sanders, and Clinton during the primary season, taking portraits of the supporters who showed up. Her project, Shots at the Rally, makes visible the voters who are reshaping American politics. "Working backwards from the presidential hopefuls to the individuals who legitimize their campaigns," Gindi says, "these portraits reflect the conversation America is currently having with herself. Together, they question how a candidate — and reflexively, democracy — is comprised of the sum of its parts, and what it means to be the face of those parts."

Bernie Sanders Supporter #198, Bridget

Maegan Gindi

Hillary Clinton Supporter #252, Alaina

Maegan Gindi

Hillary Clinton Supporter #256, Nate

Maegan Gindi
Donald Trump Supporter #423, Nick

Maegan Gindi

Donald Trump Supporter #347, Michael

Maegan Gindi

Hillary Clinton Supporter #492, Phillip

Maegan Gindi

Bernie Sanders Supporter #190, Clement

Maegan Gindi
Hillary Clinton Supporter #261 and #262, Gabrielle and Mthobisi

Maegan Gindi

Bernie Sanders Supporter #239, Ray

Maegan Gindi

Donald Trump Supporter #306, Kevin

Maegan Gindi

Hillary Clinton Supporter #259, Sonoki

Maegan Gindi
Hillary Clinton Supporter #467, Alex

Maegan Gindi

Bernie Sanders Supporter #225, Sameeta

Maegan Gindi

Donald Trump Supporter #342, Tapang

Maegan Gindi

Donald Trump Supporter #418, Grace

Maegan Gindi

Shots at the Rally will be on display at the Gulf + Western gallery in New York, Aug. 29 through Nov. 9, 2016.

