We Sent A Photographer To Eclipseville And Here Are The Photos

Hopkinsville was in the path of totality and tripled in size overnight.

The heat index was over 100 degrees, but the streets of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, on Monday were filled with visitors as farmers rented out their fields to campers and the town that billed itself as "Eclipseville" went from population 32,000 to an expected 100,000.

The entire eclipse lasted less than 3 minutes, but the town hoped to cash in on the biggest event to happen in the small town in recent memory.

BuzzFeed News sent photographer Roger Kisby there to capture the scene.