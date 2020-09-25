These Photos Of Kids Saying Goodbye To RBG Are Breaking My Heart
The justice was an icon across generations.
Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died last Friday, Sept. 18, at the age of 87. One of the first women to join the bench, she became a feminist icon in her later years, known for her fierce dissents. Mourners and members of the public have come to pay their respects to Ginsburg at the Supreme Court building in Washington, DC, where her body is lying in state. Among the mourners are a notable number of children and young people, some dressed up like the justice, who have come to say goodbye.
