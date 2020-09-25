 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

These Photos Of Kids Saying Goodbye To RBG Are Breaking My Heart

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

These Photos Of Kids Saying Goodbye To RBG Are Breaking My Heart

The justice was an icon across generations.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on September 25, 2020, at 11:19 a.m. ET

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died last Friday, Sept. 18, at the age of 87. One of the first women to join the bench, she became a feminist icon in her later years, known for her fierce dissents. Mourners and members of the public have come to pay their respects to Ginsburg at the Supreme Court building in Washington, DC, where her body is lying in state. Among the mourners are a notable number of children and young people, some dressed up like the justice, who have come to say goodbye.

A girl wearing an RGB shirt carries a gavel in front of the Supreme Court
Alex Brandon / AP
Three girls carry signs saying RGB and may her legacy be a revolution
Saul Loeb / Getty Images
Three kids wear shirts that say Notorious RGB
Andrew Harnik / Getty Images
A young person holds a sign saying Thank you RGB for everything from a queer american
Pool / Getty Images
A boy carries a sign that says dont let the ruthless replace ruths legacy
Andrew Harnik / Getty Images
A girl dressed in a Supergirl costume pays her respects at the casket
Pool / Getty Images
A boy carries a book that says I dissent
Saul Loeb / Getty Images
A boy carries a sign that says I Dissent
Andrew Caballero-reynolds / Getty Images
A girl in a face mask and pearls holds a white rose
Pool / Getty Images
Two boys wearing lace collars salute next to their mom who is also wearing a lace collar
Andrew Harnik / Getty Images
A girl is held by her mom, who is wearing a shirt with Ginsburg&#x27;s face on it
Shawn Thew / Getty Images
Two girls holding American flags raise their fists in salute
Pool / Getty Images
A girl holds flowers while her dad hugs her
Pool / Getty Images
A girl in a wheelchair cries
Alex Brandon / Getty Images
A girl in judges robes with a sad mask stands in line
Pool / Getty Images
A girl holds flowers and a picture of Ginsburg
Alex Wong / Getty Images
A boy in a flag cape walks in front of where Justice Ginsburg is lying in state
Andrew Caballero-reynolds / Getty Images
Andrew Caballero-reynolds / Getty Images



BuzzFeed News’ FinCEN Files investigation exposed massive financial corruption on a historic global scale. Want to support our journalism? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT