The Search For Mr. Gay Syria
Who will go on to Mr. Gay World?!?!
Bradley Secker captures the journey to find Mr. Gay Syria, who will go on to represent the country in Mr. Gay World in Malta in early 2016. Many gay Syrians in exile are asserting their rights and identities as they stay in Istanbul and abroad, but difficulties remain.
