People Are Coming Together Across The Country To Clean Up Neighborhoods After A Weekend Of Protests
This weekend saw an increase in both protests and violence, but many within the community chose to come together peacefully.
The protests against police brutality that swept the nation for the past several days have been marked by cars burning, stores looted, and buildings graffitied despite calls for peaceful demonstrations. While the photos of the violence are shocking, it is also important to see that communities are joining together to rebuild. In Minneapolis, so many people came out to help that some areas were left spotless in a matter of hours. Here, we look at moments of cooperation and civic duty while, as a country, we grapple with important questions about race and equality.
-
Kate Bubacz is the Photo Director for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Kate Bubacz at kate.bubacz@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.