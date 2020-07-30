 Skip To Content
Emotional Photos Show How People Paid Their Respects To Civil Rights Icon John Lewis

Mourners gathered in long lines in the heat to see him lie in state at the capitol buildings in Alabama and Georgia.

By Kate Bubacz

Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on July 30, 2020, at 5:54 p.m. ET

Rep. John Lewis, who died on July 17 of pancreatic cancer at age 80, was laid to rest at a funeral in Atlanta on Thursday. He was known as the "conscience of Congress," supporting policies on racial justice, LGBTQ rights, and gun control during his tenure as a member of Congress from Georgia, a position he held since 1986.

Prior to joining Congress, Lewis was an integral part of the civil rights movement as a cofounder of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, one of the original Freedom Riders, and the youngest speaker at the March on Washington in 1963.

"Ordinary people with extraordinary vision can redeem the soul of America by getting in what I call good trouble, necessary trouble," Lewis said in an essay for the New York Times shortly before his death.

Lewis's funeral procession began in Selma, Alabama, and continued through Washington, DC, and Atlanta. Mourners gathered in long lines in the heat to see him lie in state at the capitol buildings in Alabama and Georgia. Lewis is the first Black lawmaker to lie in state at the US Capitol rotunda, where members of Congress and the public came to say goodbye.

A horse-drawn carriage carrying the remains of John Lewis crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama
Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

A horse-drawn carriage carries the body of Rep. John Lewis crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, as it prepares to pass members of his family, July 26.

Visitors wearing masks walk around a casket, which is covered by a US flag and cordoned off by velvet rope barriers
Hal Yeager / Alabama Governor's Office via Getty Images

Visitors file by the casket bearing the remains of Rep. John Lewis in the capitol building in Montgomery, Alabama, July 26.

A woman wears a mask that says "John Lewis RIP"
Jessica Mcgowan / Getty Images

Marian Glaser traveled from Mississippi to see John Lewis's funeral procession in Montgomery, Alabama, July 26.

People spill into the street to surround a motorcade, including a hearse; big yellow letters on the street spell out "Black Lives Matter"
Pool / Getty Images

A hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis drives through Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC, July 27.

A Black man raises his fist as the hearse carrying Rep. John Lewis's body drives on
Olivier Douliery / Getty Images

A man pumps his fist during the funeral procession for John Lewis at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC, July 27.

Several people wearing masks watch as a casket is carried by members of the military up a staircase
Alex Brandon / Reuters

The flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis is carried by a joint services military honor guard to lie in state in the Capitol rotunda in Washington, DC, July 27.

An aerial view looks down at the Capitol rotunda, with the casket at the center of the room and attendees sitting around it
Jonathan Ernst / AP

The flag-draped casket for John Lewis is placed by a military honor guard at the center of the Capitol rotunda to lie in state, July 27.

A woman dressed in black, with a white hat and white shoes, raises a US flag at the steps of the Capitol, looking up at John Lewis's flag-draped casket at the top of the stairs
Alexander Drago / Reuters

Evangelist Mary Clement waves a US flag as she joins members of the public paying their respects in Washington, DC, July 27.

Visitors form a socially distanced queue outside the Capitol
Tom Brenner / Reuters

Visitors line up to pay their respects for a public viewing of the casket at the Capitol in Washington, DC, July 28.

A woman takes a picture of another woman, who wears a mask and stands in front of a framed picture of John Lewis; her T-shirt reads a quote from Michelle Obama, "when they go low, we go high"
Jack Gruber / Reuters

People wait in line to pay respects as Rep. John Lewis lies in state at the Capitol, July 27.

Joe and Jill Biden stand by the flag-draped casket; a wreath of roses has a sash that reads "United States Senate"
Shawn Thew / Getty Images

Former vice president Joe Biden and wife Jill pay their respects to the flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis as he lies in state at the Capitol rotunda.

Nancy Pelosi leans onto the shoulder of Michael Collins; both wear masks
Bloomberg / Getty Images

Michael Collins, Rep. John Lewis's chief of staff, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi embrace during a ceremony outside the Capitol.

Men in blue suits, all wearing masks, stand shoulder to shoulder and hold hands outside the Capitol in Washington, DC
Leah Millis / Reuters

Members of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., of which John Lewis was a member, sing their fraternity hymn as other members of the public pay their respects.

Alexander Drago / Reuters

People take photographs as they pay their respects at the casket of civil rights pioneer John Lewis in Washington, DC, July 27.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

People watch as the hearse carrying the casket of Rep. John Lewis arrives at the Georgia State Capitol, July 29.

A black woman wearing a black dress and white mask looks to the ground and raises her fist
Brynn Anderson / AP

Mourners stand outside Ebenezer Baptist Church during the funeral for Rep. John Lewis in Atlanta.

Jessica Mcgowan / Getty Images

Patrice Houston holds a photo of Rep. John Lewis outside Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

A crying woman holds a tissue to her eyes and wipes tears
Jessica Mcgowan / Getty Images

Lavonia Morris cries for Rep. John Lewis outside Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

A large poster board for John Lewis reads "Deepest Sympathy" as people use markers to write notes
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

People sign a sympathy card for Rep. John Lewis outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.

Jessica Mcgowan / Getty Images

Xernona Clayton Brady (center), a US civil rights leader, arrives for the funeral of Rep. John Lewis at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

People wait in line to pay their respect to Rep. John Lewis as he lies in state at the Georgia State Capitol.

Two men hold images of former president Barack Obama giving John Lewis the Presidential Medal of Freedom; one of the men wears a mask that reads "can you hear me now?"
Jessica Mcgowan / Getty Images

A man holds a photo of Rep. John Lewis outside of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

A man holds up a large image of John Lewis
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Mourners gather outside of the funeral service for Rep. John Lewis in Atlanta.

Brynn Anderson / AP

G.A. Breedlove pauses by the casket of Rep. John Lewis lying in repose at the Georgia State Capitol.

Obama at the lectern in front of the flag-draped coffin of John Lewis
Alyssa Pointer / Getty Images

Former president Barack Obama speaks during the funeral of Rep. John Lewis at the Georgia State Capitol.

Pool / Getty Images

A member of the Honor Guard presents the US flag that was on Rep. John Lewis's casket to his son, John-Miles Lewis, during a burial service in Atlanta.


