Emotional Photos Show How People Paid Their Respects To Civil Rights Icon John Lewis

Rep. John Lewis, who died on July 17 of pancreatic cancer at age 80, was laid to rest at a funeral in Atlanta on Thursday. He was known as the "conscience of Congress," supporting policies on racial justice, LGBTQ rights, and gun control during his tenure as a member of Congress from Georgia, a position he held since 1986.

Prior to joining Congress, Lewis was an integral part of the civil rights movement as a cofounder of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, one of the original Freedom Riders, and the youngest speaker at the March on Washington in 1963.

"Ordinary people with extraordinary vision can redeem the soul of America by getting in what I call good trouble, necessary trouble," Lewis said in an essay for the New York Times shortly before his death.

Lewis's funeral procession began in Selma, Alabama, and continued through Washington, DC, and Atlanta. Mourners gathered in long lines in the heat to see him lie in state at the capitol buildings in Alabama and Georgia. Lewis is the first Black lawmaker to lie in state at the US Capitol rotunda, where members of Congress and the public came to say goodbye.