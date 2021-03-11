 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

These Photos Capture The Range Of Emotion We Felt In The First Year Of The Pandemic

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

These Photos Capture The Range Of Emotion We Felt In The First Year Of The Pandemic

Truly an emotional marathon.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on March 11, 2021, at 10:03 a.m. ET

It is truly impossible to sum up the array of experiences brought on by the coronavirus pandemic over the past year. Over half a million people have died in this country. Countless more are still recovering. Millions lost jobs. As cases swept across the nation, scenes that seemed incredible at the beginning of the pandemic — empty streets, long lines, goodbyes over FaceTime, morgue trucks — became commonplace in the United States. Other things that seemed utterly ordinary last February, like attending a sports game or showing your face in public, are still relatively rare.

Even for those lucky enough to be somewhat less affected, the year was still hard, as families juggled remote work and homeschool and individuals navigated long-term isolation. The pandemic has profoundly impacted our society, highlighting our inequalities along racial and class lines and offering up opportunities to do better. It remains to be seen what changes will become permanent, but with vaccine distribution ramping up in many places, it feels like there is a light at the end of what has been a very long year. Here's a look at how far we've come since last March.

John Moore / Getty Images

A Yonkers firefighter wearing personal protective equipment speaks into a radio, after responding to a medical call in an apartment on April 6, 2020, in Yonkers, New York.

John Moore / Getty Images

Undocumented immigrant Juana, from El Salvador, and her husband, Saul, from Honduras, watch local news in their one-room apartment on March 25, 2020, in Norwalk, Connecticut. Juana lost her job as a house cleaner and Saul as a painter due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brendan Smialowski / Getty Images

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci speaks to the press outside the White House on March 12, 2020, in Washington, DC.

Angela Weiss / Getty Images

View of an almost empty Time Square on April 3, 2020, in New York.

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

Shelves normally stocked with hand wipes, hand sanitizer, and toilet paper sit empty at a Target store as people stockpile supplies due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) March 13, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia.

Ted S. Warren / AP

Judie Shape (center), who has tested positive for the coronavirus, blows a kiss to her son-in-law, Michael Spencer, as Shape's daughter, Lori Spencer, looks on, March 11, 2020, as they visit on the phone and look at each other through a window at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, near Seattle.

Boston Globe / Getty Images

Kervins Bruno creates a label for an N95 mask at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on April 13, 2020. Hospital staff wrote their names on their old masks so each can be returned to their original user after being decontaminated.

John Moore / Getty Images

Paramedic Patricia Rodriguez fills out reports on a laptop after her 12-hour shift on April 6, 2020, in Yonkers, New York.

Lucas Jackson / Reuters

An aerial view shows bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island, where the department of corrections is dealing with more burials overall amid the COVID-19 outbreak in New York City, April 9, 2020.

Jeenah Moon / Reuters

A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City, March 30, 2020.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

New Yorkers left flowers for the people who lost their lives in the COVID-19 pandemic next to container morgues by the Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York City, on April 21, 2020.

Brent Stirton / Getty Images

Farm laborers maintain a safe distance as a machine is moved on April 27, 2020, in Greenfield, California.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Volunteers for nonprofit organization Martha's Table load bags of fresh produce to distribute to people in underserved communities during the coronavirus outbreak, April 1, 2020, in Washington, DC.

Eric Baradat / Getty Images

A banner protesting evictions, reading "no job, no rent," is displayed on a rent-controlled building in Washington, DC, on Aug. 9, 2020.

Josh Edelson / Getty Images

An aerial view shows squares painted on the ground to encourage people experiencing homelessness to keep to social distancing at a city-sanctioned homeless encampment across from City Hall in San Francisco on May 22, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Frederic J. Brown / Getty Images

Peet Sapsin leads a class at Inspire South Bay Fitness with students in their workout pods while observing social distancing on June 15, 2020, in Redondo Beach, California, as the gym reopens today under California's coronavirus Phase 3 reopening guidelines.

Hernandez hits the baseball while behind him the stadium is filled with cutouts of people in the stands
Harry How / Getty Images

Enrique Hernandez of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a two-run home run off on MLB Opening Day at Dodger Stadium on July 23, 2020, in Los Angeles. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

A student picks up his diploma during a graduation ceremony at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School on May 6, 2020, in Bradley, Illinois. Because of social distancing mandates instituted by the state to curtail the spread of COVID-19, graduates received their diplomas in a nearly empty auditorium with no friends, family, or relatives allowed to attend.

Al Bello / Getty Images

Olivia Grant hugs her grandmother, Mary Grace Sileo, through a plastic drop cloth hung up on a homemade clothesline during Memorial Day Weekend on May 24, 2020, in Wantagh, New York.

Bryan R. Smith / Getty Images

A casket carrying the body of Lola M. Simmons is placed into a hearse following the funeral service in Dallas on July 30, 2020. Lola M. Simmons-Jones died due to the coronavirus on July 15; her daughter Lashaye Antoinette Allen died from the coronavirus on July 20.

A laptop shows a populated Zoom window
Andrew Lichtenstein / Getty Images

A family takes part in shiva, a traditional Jewish time of mourning for the dead. Friends and family gather, remotely on Zoom, to mourn for an older relative who died of heart failure, April 11, 2020, in New Canaan, Connecticut.

Josh Edelson / Getty Images

A sign warning people about COVID-19 is surrounded by flames during the Hennessey fire near Lake Berryessa in Napa, California, on Aug. 18, 2020.

Noam Galai / Getty Images

A person wearing a protective face mask walks by a "going out of business" sign displayed outside a retail store on Sept. 8, 2020, in New York City.

Caitlin Ochs / Reuters

Lydia Hassebroek attends her first day at I.S. 318 remotely at her home in Brooklyn, Sept. 21, 2020.

Angela Weiss / Getty Images

People dine in plastic tents for social distancing at a restaurant in Manhattan on Oct. 15, 2020, in New York City, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Erin Scott / Reuters

A member of the White House cleaning staff sprays the press briefing room the evening of then-president Donald Trump's return from Walter Reed Medical Center after contracting (COVID-19, in Washington, Oct. 5, 2020.

Nick Oxford / Reuters

Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots in Oklahoma City, Nov. 3, 2020.

Wisconsin Department Of Administ / Reuters

An overhead view shows a field hospital set up at the state fairground as COVID-19 cases spike in the state near Milwaukee, Oct. 12, 2020.

Jae C. Hong / AP

Chaplain Kevin Deegan prays for COVID-19 patient Pedro Basulto while on a video call with the patient's daughter, Grace, at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Nov. 19, 2020. "These video calls have been a lifeline for families," said Deegan. "It can be emotionally exhausting and very draining, but it also an honor to be a bridge for the family."

Callaghan O'hare / Reuters

Lila Blanks leans on the casket of her husband, Gregory Blanks, 50, who died of COVID-19, ahead of his funeral in San Felipe, Texas, Jan. 26, 2021.

Go Nakamura / Getty Images

A medical staff member takes a short nap in nursing station in the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) at the United Memorial Medical Center on Dec. 14, 2020, in Houston.

Pool / Getty Images

Nurse Sandra Lindsay receives the second dose of a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, on Jan. 4, 2021, in New York City.

Roberto Schmidt / Getty Images

Anja Jones walks with her 16-month-old son, Elliot, among thousands of white flags on Nov. 30, 2020, at the "IN AMERICA How Could This Happen...," an outdoor public art installation in Washington, DC. Led by artist Suzanne Firstenberg, volunteers planted white flags in a field as a reminder of each person who died of COVID-19 in the US. The art installation finished on Nov. 30 and the last count on the display was 276,080 flags.









Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT