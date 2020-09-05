 Skip To Content
6 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on September 5, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. ET

In normal times, this would be the last official weekend of summer before the beginning of the back-to-school grind and the start of the holiday season (if you use certain store windows as a guide for these things). This week, we take a look at the state of our upside-down world, going into the lives of college kids who are anticipating starting classes from home, a radical departure from the usual routine. Texas Isaiah for the New York Times takes a beautiful look at what intimacy is like these days, when human touch is much more limited. For those looking for a slice of normalcy, the Reuters profile of the first woman pro surfer in Senegal is inspiring.

Julie Dermansky's profile of a funeral director in Louisiana is harder to look at, but perhaps necessary for a country that has seen so much death during the pandemic. Erin Trieb offers an inside look (literally) at the latest disaster to strike the Gulf Coast, riding out Hurricane Laura with storm chasers for the Washington Post.

That's it for this week, and as always, don't forget to sign up for our photo newsletter, JPG.

"College Kids Capture What Life Is Like During a Lost Summer" — BuzzFeed News

Geoffrey Haggray for BuzzFeed News

"Intimacy in Isolation" — The New York Times

Texas Isaiah for The New York Times

"Meet Senegal's First Pro Surfer Inspiring Girls to Take to the Waves" — Reuters

Zohra Bensemra / Reuters

"Inside Hurricane Laura: Storm Chasers Studying the Eye of the Storm" — The Washington Post

Erin Trieb for The Washington Post

"A Portrait of a Last Responder: the Funeral Director Serving Louisiana's Communities" — Mother Jones

Julie Dermansky

"26 of the Most Powerful Photos of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

Thomas Lohnes / Getty Images



