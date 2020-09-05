6 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

In normal times, this would be the last official weekend of summer before the beginning of the back-to-school grind and the start of the holiday season (if you use certain store windows as a guide for these things). This week, we take a look at the state of our upside-down world, going into the lives of college kids who are anticipating starting classes from home, a radical departure from the usual routine. Texas Isaiah for the New York Times takes a beautiful look at what intimacy is like these days, when human touch is much more limited. For those looking for a slice of normalcy, the Reuters profile of the first woman pro surfer in Senegal is inspiring.

Julie Dermansky's profile of a funeral director in Louisiana is harder to look at, but perhaps necessary for a country that has seen so much death during the pandemic. Erin Trieb offers an inside look (literally) at the latest disaster to strike the Gulf Coast, riding out Hurricane Laura with storm chasers for the Washington Post.

That's it for this week, and as always, don't forget to sign up for our photo newsletter, JPG.