7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on October 24, 2020, at 11:20 a.m. ET

We are less than two weeks away from the presidential election in the United States, and basically everyone is tired of hearing about it. Regardless of who wins, structural issues within the country will still need to be addressed, from healthcare to childcare to inequalities of all kinds. There's a lot of work to be done.

We take a look at what the American dream means — a driving force for many in the country and the focus of a new book by Ian Brown. Sam Comen looks at the reality of that dream in his project Working America, which focuses on small businesses owned by immigrants. Hannah Yoon's project Restaurant Kids offers a more focused, intimate look at what it means to have a family and a business. The New York Times has a searing exploration of food pantries, which almost 1 in 4 New Yorkers depend on for groceries, and the Associated Press has a gripping look at Black voter disenfranchisement in Mississippi.

If all this makes you want to run for the hills, we get it — and the Atlantic has a perfect roundup of wildlife photography. For more inside looks and interviews, don't forget to sign up for our photo newsletter, JPG. This week, we have a great interview about democracy in the art world, which will only be available to subscribers.

"What Even Is The American Dream" — BuzzFeed News

Ian Brown

"1.5 Million New Yorkers Can't Afford Food. Pantries Are Their Lifeline." — the New York Times

Todd Heisler / The New York Times

"Here's What The Working Class Thinks About America" — BuzzFeed News

Sam Comen

"Black Voting Is Still Troubled in Mississippi" — AP Images

Wong Maye-e / AP

"Hannah Yoon's Restaurant Kids" — It's Nice That

Hannah Yoon

"Winners of Wildlife Photographer of the Year" — the Atlantic

Sergey Gorshkov / Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020

"28 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

Kathleen Flynn / Reuters


