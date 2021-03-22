Miami Now Has A COVID Curfew After Wild Spring Break Scenes

On Sunday, Miami Beach officials voted to extend a curfew and other emergency restrictions for three weeks due to concerns about unruly crowds gathering amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Chaotic scenes from the weekend showed maskless revelers drinking and partying in the streets in defiance of curfew orders, with riot police even sent in to try to control the crowds — a decision that drew criticism and accusations of racism. More than 1,000 people have been arrested so far this spring break season, according to police.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has refused to require mask mandates be enforced and has said his state's lax restrictions have helped their tourism economy.

Now curfews will be extended in an effort to avoid further scenes. The iconic Ocean Drive strip in South Beach will be closed to all cars and pedestrians for four nights a week, while only residents and hotel guests will be allowed to enter certain zones.