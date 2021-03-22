 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Miami Now Has A COVID Curfew After Wild Spring Break Scenes

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Miami Now Has A COVID Curfew After Wild Spring Break Scenes

Chaotic scenes from the weekend showed maskless revelers drinking and partying in the streets in defiance of curfew orders.

By Kate Bubacz and David Mack

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director Picture of David Mack David Mack BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 22, 2021, at 12:20 p.m. ET

On Sunday, Miami Beach officials voted to extend a curfew and other emergency restrictions for three weeks due to concerns about unruly crowds gathering amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Chaotic scenes from the weekend showed maskless revelers drinking and partying in the streets in defiance of curfew orders, with riot police even sent in to try to control the crowds — a decision that drew criticism and accusations of racism. More than 1,000 people have been arrested so far this spring break season, according to police.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has refused to require mask mandates be enforced and has said his state's lax restrictions have helped their tourism economy.

Now curfews will be extended in an effort to avoid further scenes. The iconic Ocean Drive strip in South Beach will be closed to all cars and pedestrians for four nights a week, while only residents and hotel guests will be allowed to enter certain zones.

Women wearing swimsuits pose on top of sports cars at night
Marco Bello / Reuters

Women dance on top of cars as revelers enjoy spring break festivities despite an 8 p.m. curfew imposed by local authorities in Miami Beach, March 20, 2021.

A group of guys on top of a car on a crowded street
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

People gather while exiting the area as curfew goes into effect, March 21, 2021.

At least 6 police officers tackle a person on the ground, unseen
Marco Bello / Reuters

Police officers detain a man after the 8 p.m. curfew imposed by local authorities on spring break festivities, March 20, 2021.

A group of guys with red solo cups wave as a group of cops walks by
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

People leave the area as curfew goes into effect, March 21, 2021.

Daniel A. Varela / AP

A man stands on a car as crowds defiantly gather in the street while a speaker blasts music an hour past curfew, March 21, 2021.

A crowded street at night
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

People gather while exiting the area as curfew goes into effect, March 21, 2021.

A crowded street
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

People walk along Ocean Drive, March 21, 2021.

Three women fight while the crowd films it
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Women fight on the street near Ocean Drive, March 19, 2021.

A person squats next to a cop car while women take a photo of them on a crowded street
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

People leave the area as curfew goes into effect, March 21, 2021.

A woman in a bikini on her phone walks past a cop car
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

People leave the area as curfew goes into effect, March 21, 2021.

Two cops in tactical gear carrying tear gas launchers stand on the street
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Miami Beach police officers direct people away from the area after the 8 p.m. curfew, March 21, 2021.

A man wearing a mask packs up an umbrella at an outdoor dining setup
Marco Bello / Reuters

A man closes a restaurant ahead of the 8 p.m. curfew imposed by local authorities on spring break festivities, March 20, 2021.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

A city employee cleans up on Ocean Drive after curfew, March 21, 2021.



Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT