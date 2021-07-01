 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Emotional Photos Show How Miami Is Holding Vigil For Those Missing In The Building Collapse

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Emotional Photos Show How Miami Is Holding Vigil For Those Missing In The Building Collapse

Anxious families and local residents have gathered for the past week to wait for information and to hold vigil for the missing.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Last updated on July 1, 2021, at 6:42 p.m. ET

Posted on July 1, 2021, at 5:29 p.m. ET

Gerald Herbert / AP

People at a makeshift memorial outside St. Joseph Catholic Church near the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, on June 29, 2021

Miami has been in a state of shock and mourning after an apartment building partially collapsed a week ago, leaving at least 18 dead and more than 145 people unaccounted for. Rescue efforts, which have been complicated by structural issues and bad weather, were temporarily halted early Thursday out of fear that the building could collapse further. Operations resumed later in the evening. In the meantime, anxious families and local residents have gathered nearby for the past week to wait for information and to hold vigil for the missing.


Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Udonis Haslem, from the Miami Heat basketball team, and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava at a memorial to those missing on June 30

Giorgio Viera / AFP via Getty Images

A woman puts flowers in a barricade near the partially collapsed Champlain Towers building on June 27.

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A family waits as a team of rescue workers search the rubble on June 30.

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Family members hold vigil for the missing.

David Santiago / AP

A search and rescue official passes by the makeshift memorial in Surfside on July 1.

Gianrigo Marletta / AFP via Getty Images

A search dog named Oreo, a 2-year-old female Pomsky from Mexico, owned by volunteer Moises Soffer, on June 27

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Search and rescue personnel work to find any survivors or casualties on June 26.

Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images

Search and rescue teams on the rubble on June 29

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Miami Beach police officer David Cajuso prays before a memorial on July 1.

Gerald Herbert / AP

A man during a session of evening prayers at St. Joseph's Catholic Church dedicated to people impacted by the partial building collapse on June 30

Marta Lavandier / AP

People gather at a vigil on June 28 to remember those who died, are missing, and are injured.

TNS / Reuters

A community beach vigil for those missing and deceased on June 28

Marco Bello / Reuters

A woman hangs flowers on a fence as people mourn at the memorial site created by neighbors on June 28.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis as he meets rescue teams and first responders in Miami on July 1.

The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Lora Hernandez (left) is consoled by her friend Sandra Lopez while she grieves for her friends who are among the missing on June 29.

Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images

Salome Piedrahita lights a candle at the makeshift memorial for the victims of the building collapse on June 30.


A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT