Emotional Photos Show How Miami Is Holding Vigil For Those Missing In The Building Collapse

Miami has been in a state of shock and mourning after an apartment building partially collapsed a week ago, leaving at least 18 dead and more than 145 people unaccounted for. Rescue efforts, which have been complicated by structural issues and bad weather, were temporarily halted early Thursday out of fear that the building could collapse further. Operations resumed later in the evening. In the meantime, anxious families and local residents have gathered nearby for the past week to wait for information and to hold vigil for the missing.