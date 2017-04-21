BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

India's Coal Mines Look Like A Literal Hell

world / jpg

India's Coal Mines Look Like A Literal Hell

The country is expanding its energy sector but working conditions in the north remain dismal.

By Kate Bubacz

Headshot of Kate Bubacz

Kate Bubacz

BuzzFeed News Senior Photo Editor

Last updated on May 5, 2017, at 6:02 p.m. ET

Posted on April 21, 2017, at 8:01 a.m. ET


Editor’s note:

In an interview with Time on May 4, 2017, photographer Souvid Datta admitted to materially altering his images from 2013–2015 and presenting them as representations of actual events. In light of this we have decided to remove his work from our site per BuzzFeed News’ standards and ethics.



Want more? Our other photo essays on climate change:

This Is What The World Looks Like Without Water

16 Photos Showing How Future Generations Will Remember Animals

9 Photos Showing Ways To Prepare For The Future

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT