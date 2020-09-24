The attorney general of Kentucky announced on Wednesday that no charges related to the death of Breonna Taylor would be brought against the three officers involved, although one officer would face charges of wanton endangerment for firing bullets into her neighbor's apartment. Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency technician in Louisville, was killed when officers serving a so-called no-knock warrant entered her home at midnight on March 13 and shot her.

Taylor's death came into the national spotlight after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May led to renewed protests over police brutality, specifically against Black people. The much-anticipated announcement of charges was met with anger and sadness by protesters, who have been calling for justice for Taylor for months.