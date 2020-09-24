 Skip To Content
Emotional Photos Show Louisville's Reaction To The Announcement Of Charges In Breonna Taylor's Killing

The much-anticipated announcement of charges was met with anger and sadness by protesters, who have been calling for justice for Taylor for months.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on September 24, 2020, at 10:53 a.m. ET

The attorney general of Kentucky announced on Wednesday that no charges related to the death of Breonna Taylor would be brought against the three officers involved, although one officer would face charges of wanton endangerment for firing bullets into her neighbor's apartment. Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency technician in Louisville, was killed when officers serving a so-called no-knock warrant entered her home at midnight on March 13 and shot her.

Taylor's death came into the national spotlight after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May led to renewed protests over police brutality, specifically against Black people. The much-anticipated announcement of charges was met with anger and sadness by protesters, who have been calling for justice for Taylor for months.


Two women embrace in front of a memorial to Breonna Taylor
Carlos Barria / Reuters

People react after a decision in the criminal case against police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by police in her apartment, in Louisville, Kentucky, September 23, 2020.

A memorial to Breonna Taylor showing cards and solidarity
Darron Cummings / AP

People gather in Jefferson Square awaiting word on charges against police officers, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky.

Bryan Woolston / Reuters

People hold up cell phones for livestream coverage after a decision in the criminal case against police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, Sept. 23, 2020.

Bryan Woolston / Reuters

A man during a march in Louisville after the indictment decision was announced.

Carlos Barria / Reuters

People react after a decision in the criminal case against police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by police in her apartment, in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Bryan Woolston / Reuters

Demonstrators confront police as people react in Louisville, Kentucky after a decision in the criminal case against police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, Sept. 23, 2020.

Macabe Brown / Reuters

Protester Reginique Jones, front, holds up a fist with a friend as they march in downtown Louisville, Sept. 23, 2020.

Bryan Woolston / Reuters

People chant "Hands up, don't shoot" after a grand jury voted to indict one of three white police officers for wanton endangerment in the death of Breonna Taylor, Sept. 23, 2020.

Darron Cummings / AP

A woman reacts to news in the Breonna Taylor shooting, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky.

Carlos Barria / Reuters

Police officers detain people after a protest after a grand jury voted to indict one of three white police officers for wanton endangerment in the death of Breonna Taylor, in Louisville, Kentucky,. Sept. 23, 2020.

Lawrence Bryant / Reuters

Louisville Police fire a pepper ball gun into a crowd during a protest after a decision in the case against police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, in Louisville, Kentucky, Sept. 23, 2020.

John Minchillo / AP

Louisville police detain a man after a group marched, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky.


Lawrence Bryant / Reuters

A woman crying as police detains demonstrators during a protest after a decision in the criminal case against police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by police in her apartment, in Louisville, Kentucky, Sept. 23, 2020.

John Minchillo / AP

Protesters speak on Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky.

Jeff Dean / Getty Images

Protesters march in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sept. 23, 2020.

Jeff Dean / Getty Images

A woman reacts in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on September 23, 2020, after a judge announced the charges brought by a grand jury against Detective Brett Hankison, one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in March.

Brandon Bell / Getty Images

Demonstrators embrace each other after hearing the Grand Jury verdict on September 23, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Jon Cherry / Getty Images

A person raises their sign while marching downtown on September 23, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Jon Cherry / Getty Images

A protester shouts in the street in front of City Hall on September 23, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Jeff Dean / Getty Images

Protesters march in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 23, 2020.

Brandon Bell / Getty Images

Demonstrators march in the street following the grand jury verdict on September 23, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Brandon Bell / Getty Images

Demonstrators gather at a church after gun shots were fired at police officers on September 23, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Brandon Bell / Getty Images

Demonstrators gather at a church after gun shots were fired at police officers on September 23, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Jon Cherry / Getty Images

A line of police officers stand together to alter the movement of demonstrators on September 23, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.


