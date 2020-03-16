Take A Look At What People Have Bought To Prepare For The Coronavirus Outbreak
Photos from one grocery store in Michigan offer insight into how people are coping with the ongoing pandemic.
As the coronavirus spreads across the United States, shoppers are overwhelming supermarkets and stores, buying out face masks and hand sanitizer and filling their carts with other items deemed essential. Sean Proctor, a photographer based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, took a look inside the carts of shoppers at Meijer, a local supermarket chain, over the course of the weekend. As customers waited over an hour to check out, he reported, he kept hearing a common refrain: “This isn’t that different than my normal shopping cart, but, yeah, I’m nervous.”
