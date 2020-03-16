 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Take A Look At What People Have Bought To Prepare For The Coronavirus Outbreak

Trending

Take A Look At What People Have Bought To Prepare For The Coronavirus Outbreak

Photos from one grocery store in Michigan offer insight into how people are coping with the ongoing pandemic.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on March 16, 2020, at 5:54 p.m. ET

As the coronavirus spreads across the United States, shoppers are overwhelming supermarkets and stores, buying out face masks and hand sanitizer and filling their carts with other items deemed essential. Sean Proctor, a photographer based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, took a look inside the carts of shoppers at Meijer, a local supermarket chain, over the course of the weekend. As customers waited over an hour to check out, he reported, he kept hearing a common refrain: “This isn’t that different than my normal shopping cart, but, yeah, I’m nervous.”

Sean Proctor
Sean Proctor
Sean Proctor
Sean Proctor
Sean Proctor
Sean Proctor
Sean Proctor
Sean Proctor
Sean Proctor
Sean Proctor
Sean Proctor
Sean Proctor
Sean Proctor
Sean Proctor
Sean Proctor
Sean Proctor
Sean Proctor
Sean Proctor


ADVERTISEMENT