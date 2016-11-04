BuzzFeed News

8 Incredible Photo Stories You Absolutely Can’t Miss

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the web.

By Kate Bubacz and Laura Geiser and Anna Mendoza and Ben King and Matthew Tucker and Sarah Kobos

Headshot of Kate Bubacz

Kate Bubacz

BuzzFeed News Senior Photo Editor

Headshot of Laura Geiser

Laura Geiser

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Anna Mendoza

Anna Mendoza

BuzzFeed Staff, Australia

Headshot of Ben King

Ben King

BuzzFeed News Art Director

Headshot of Matthew Tucker

Matthew Tucker

BuzzFeed Staff

Headshot of Sarah Kobos

Sarah Kobos

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on November 4, 2016, at 5:15 p.m. ET

1. "The Presidential Candidates, and Their Supporters, Up Close" — New York Magazine

Mark Peterson / Redux

2. "'I Feel Forgotten': A Decade of Struggle in Rural Ohio" —The New Yorker

Matt Eich

3. "23 Intense Photos From The Military Offensive To Take Back Mosul From ISIS" —BuzzFeed News

Warzer Jaff for BuzzFeed News

4. "Climate Change Captured in Stunning Antarctic Ice Photos" — National Geographic

Mario Tama

5. "These Are the People Who Are Holding Their Ground at Standing Rock" — BuzzFeed

Avery White

6. "This Is What Former Gang Members Would Look Like Without Tattoos" — Feature Shoot

Steven Burton

7. "20-Year-Old Drone Photographer Captures Stunning Aerial Images of Coastlines" — My Modern Met

Gabriel Scanu

8. "A Syrian Family Finds a New Home in Iowa" — Time Lightbox

Danny Wilcox Frazier / VII for TIME

