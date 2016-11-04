8 Incredible Photo Stories You Absolutely Can’t Miss
Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the web.
ADVERTISEMENT
-
Kate Bubacz is the Deputy Photo Director for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Kate Bubacz at kate.bubacz@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Laura is a senior photo editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Laura Geiser at laura.geiser@buzzfeed.com.
-
Anna Mendoza is a photo editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Contact Anna Mendoza at anna.mendoza@buzzfeed.com.
-
Ben King is the Art Director for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Ben King at ben.king@buzzfeed.com.
-
Matt Tucker is the UK Picture Editor for BuzzFeed and is based in London.
Contact Matthew Tucker at matthew.tucker@buzzfeed.com.
-
Contact Sarah Kobos at Sarah.Kobos@buzzfeed.com.