8 Incredible Photo Stories You Absolutely Can’t Miss

Warzer Jaff for BuzzFeed News

"It's easy to get caught up with the current affairs of our country in this election cycle... to get caught up in the stress of it and see it as doom and gloom. That is, until you snap out of it when coming across a photo essay like this one shot by Warzer Jaff in Mosul, and realize you do not know what doom and gloom is like at all. These photos take war photography to a more human level. They make you feel like you are there, and connected with the people and the landscape. You are taken aback. Jaff captures a sorrowful, tragic time in an impeccably haunting way." —Sarah Kobos, photo editor, BuzzFeed