 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

6 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Trending

6 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Kate Bubacz

Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on August 15, 2020, at 10:57 a.m. ET

It's summertime and the living is perhaps not easy, but it's important to find the moments of joy nonetheless. This week we look at the complexity behind the seemingly simple, whimsical landscapes of John Pfahl, which are sure to spark your imagination. Sarah Stacke shows us how she's used photography to keep her young son (and herself!) creatively engaged during the pandemic with a fun portrait series in the Washington Post.

Chris Facey shot a beautiful series on jump ropers for the Cut that will make you want to go outside and play, and is a departure from the more bleak news about oil spills off the coast of Mauritius and the aftermath of the explosion in Beirut.

We have some great interviews and recaps in our photo newsletter JPG. If you're not already a member, make sure to sign up!

"These Whimsical Landscape Photos Will Bring You Joy" — BuzzFeed News

John Pfahl

"Jumping for Justice" — The Cut

Photography by Chris Facey | Photo Direction by Liane Radel/ The Cut

"We Lost Everything: Grieving Beirut Neighborhood Struggles to Rebuild" — Reuters

Alkis Konstantinidis / Reuters

"A Growing Oil Spill Off the Coast of Mauritius" — The Atlantic

Daren Mauree / L'Express Maurice/AFP via Getty

"Mother and Son Create Pandemic Portraits" — The Washington Post

Sarah Stacke

"22 of the Most Powerful Photos of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

Oded Balilty / AP



ADVERTISEMENT