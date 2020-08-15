6 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

It's summertime and the living is perhaps not easy, but it's important to find the moments of joy nonetheless. This week we look at the complexity behind the seemingly simple, whimsical landscapes of John Pfahl, which are sure to spark your imagination. Sarah Stacke shows us how she's used photography to keep her young son (and herself!) creatively engaged during the pandemic with a fun portrait series in the Washington Post.

Chris Facey shot a beautiful series on jump ropers for the Cut that will make you want to go outside and play, and is a departure from the more bleak news about oil spills off the coast of Mauritius and the aftermath of the explosion in Beirut.

