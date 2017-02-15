38 Photos That Remind You How Amazing Photojournalism Really Is
According to the World Press Photo Contest, that is.
The 60th Annual World Press Photo Contest winners were announced on Feb. 13. The mix of photos was a poignant recap of the events of 2016, starting with the dramatic image of the slain Russian ambassador in Turkey, which the jury named Photo of the Year.
“It was a very, very difficult decision, but in the end we felt that the picture of the year was an explosive image that really spoke to the hatred of our times," Mary Calvert, a juror, said in a statement. "Every time it came on the screen, you almost had to move back because it’s such an explosive image and we really felt that it epitomizes the definition of what the World Press Photo of the Year is and means."
A selection of images from the contest are below, and the full list of winners can be seen online.
World Press Photo of the Year
Contemporary Issues, First Prize Singles
Contemporary Issues, Second Prize Singles
Contemporary Issues, First Prize Stories
Daily Life, First Prize Stories
Contemporary Issues, Second Prize Stories
Daily Life, Second Prize Singles
Daily Life, Third Prize Singles
Contemporary Issues, Third Prize Stories
Daily Life, Second Prize Stories
General News, Second Prize Stories
General News, First Prize Stories
Long-Term Projects, First Prize Stories
Long-Term Projects, Second Prize Stories
Nature, First Prize Stories
Nature, Second Prize Stories
Nature, First Prize Singles
Spot News, Third Prize Stories
People, Second Prize Stories
Sports, First Prize Singles
Sports, First Prize Stories
Sports, Third Prize Stories
Spot News, Second Prize Stories
