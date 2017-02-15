38 Photos That Remind You How Amazing Photojournalism Really Is

The 60th Annual World Press Photo Contest winners were announced on Feb. 13. The mix of photos was a poignant recap of the events of 2016, starting with the dramatic image of the slain Russian ambassador in Turkey, which the jury named Photo of the Year.

“It was a very, very difficult decision, but in the end we felt that the picture of the year was an explosive image that really spoke to the hatred of our times," Mary Calvert, a juror, said in a statement. "Every time it came on the screen, you almost had to move back because it’s such an explosive image and we really felt that it epitomizes the definition of what the World Press Photo of the Year is and means."

A selection of images from the contest are below, and the full list of winners can be seen online.