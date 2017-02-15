38 Photos That Remind You How Amazing Photojournalism Really Is

BuzzFeed News

According to the World Press Photo Contest, that is.

By Kate Bubacz

Posted on February 15, 2017, at 5:53 p.m. ET

The 60th Annual World Press Photo Contest winners were announced on Feb. 13. The mix of photos was a poignant recap of the events of 2016, starting with the dramatic image of the slain Russian ambassador in Turkey, which the jury named Photo of the Year.

“It was a very, very difficult decision, but in the end we felt that the picture of the year was an explosive image that really spoke to the hatred of our times," Mary Calvert, a juror, said in a statement. "Every time it came on the screen, you almost had to move back because it’s such an explosive image and we really felt that it epitomizes the definition of what the World Press Photo of the Year is and means."

A selection of images from the contest are below, and the full list of winners can be seen online.

World Press Photo of the Year

Burhan Ozbilici / AP Photo

Contemporary Issues, First Prize Singles

Jonathan Bachman / Reuters

Contemporary Issues, Second Prize Singles

Vadim Ghirda / AP Photo

Contemporary Issues, First Prize Stories

Amber Bracken, Amber Bracken for BuzzFeed News

Morton County Sheriffs officials clear marchers from a secondary road outside a Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) worker camp using rubber bullets, pepper spray, tasers and arrests. In other incidents, they've deployed militarized vehicles, water canons, and tear gas, and have been accused of using percussion grenades.

Daily Life, First Prize Stories

Tomas Munita for The New York Times

Contemporary Issues, Second Prize Stories

Lalo De Almeida

Daily Life, Second Prize Singles

Tiejun Wang

Daily Life, Third Prize Singles

Matthieu Paley

Contemporary Issues, Third Prize Stories

Peter Bauza

Daily Life, Second Prize Stories

Elena Anosova

In Russia’s extreme north, century-long ways of life dominate the daily life of some of the most isolated parts of the desolate landscape. There are no roads, and only one helicopter shuttle twice monthly. The residents’ ancestors can be traced back to hereditary hunters in a small settlement near Nizhnyaya Tunguska River, Russia, more than 300 years ago.

General News, Second Prize Stories

Sergey Ponomarev for The New York Times

General News, First Prize Stories

Daniel Berehulak for The New York Times

Long-Term Projects, First Prize Stories

Valery Melnikov for Rossia Segodnya

Long-Term Projects, Second Prize Stories

Hossein Fatemi / Panos Pictures

Nature, First Prize Stories

Lulah, a one-month-old rhino who was attacked by hyenas after her mother was killed. Lulah has a full-time caregiver Dorota Ladosz, who works for Care for Wild Africa, an NGO in Nelsprut, South Africa. She lives full time with Lulah at the time of this picture and sleeps with her in her enclosure. She maintains a constant watch on Lulah’s injuries and her temperature and feeds her at regular intervals.

Lulah, a one-month-old rhino who was attacked by hyenas after her mother was killed. Lulah has a full-time caregiver Dorota Ladosz, who works for Care for Wild Africa, an NGO in Nelsprut, South Africa. She lives full time with Lulah at the time of this picture and sleeps with her in her enclosure. She maintains a constant watch on Lulah’s injuries and her temperature and feeds her at regular intervals.

Nature, Second Prize Stories

Ami Vitale

Nature, First Prize Singles

Francis Perez

Spot News, Third Prize Stories

Mathieu Willcocks / MOAS

2016 was a deadly year of migrants and refugees trying to cross the mediterranean from Libya's coasts to Italy's. With ever increasing numbers of unseaworthy boats attempting the crossing, charities and NGOs like MOAS are often overwhelmed. The rescue boats operated by MOAS sit in international waters and await either the distress call from migrants lucky enough to have been given a satellite phone by their smuggler, or to visually find migrants boats —often in the dead of night. Then the race to rescue them before it's too late starts.

People, Second Prize Stories

Antonio Gibotta / Agenzia Controluce

Sports, First Prize Singles

Tom Jenkins

Sports, First Prize Stories

Giovanni Capriotti

Sports, Third Prize Stories

Darren Calabrese for ESPN

Spot News, Second Prize Stories

Ameer Alhalbi / AFP

