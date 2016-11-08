BuzzFeed News

14 Of The Weirdest Places To Vote

14 Of The Weirdest Places To Vote

Democracy everywhere.

By Kate Bubacz

Kate Bubacz

BuzzFeed News Senior Photo Editor

Posted on November 8, 2016, at 6:37 p.m. ET

Most of us envision school gymnasiums and senior centers when we think of places to vote. But polling places have also been set up in far less conventional spaces this year.

People vote at the Graham and Parks School in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Boston Globe / Getty Images

Some polling stations are in people's homes.

A voter fills out his ballot in a living room polling place in Dover, Oklahoma.
Nick Oxford / Reuters

And in garages.

Jessica Cochran casts her ballot at a polling station set up in a garage near Fernald, Iowa.
Scott Morgan / Reuters

And in supermarkets.

People cast their ballots at a neighborhood grocery store in National City, California.
Mike Blake / Reuters

Laundromats make good places to cast ballots.

Jocelyn Hernandez watches her mother Gabrele, vote at the Su Nueva Lavenderia, Nov. 8, 2016, in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast / AP Photo

And some voters can shop for washer/dryers after voting at their local appliance store.

Voters cast their ballots in a polling location inside Mike&#x27;s TV and Appliance in State College, Pennsylvania.
Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

Some filled out their ballots at pool halls.

Residents of Chicago&#x27; 33rd Ward mark their ballots as others shoot pool at Marie&#x27;s Golden Cue pool hall.
Charles Rex Arbogast / AP Photo

Others did so at an actual pool.

People vote at Echo Park Pool, Nov. 8, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae C. Hong / AP Photo

Voters even took to the beach.

Billy Tolson casts his vote at the Venice Beach lifeguard headquarters in Los Angeles.
Jae C. Hong / AP

And to racketball courts.

People cast their ballots inside a fitness facilities racketball court in Encinitas, California.
Mike Blake / Reuters

Some people literally voted in a cemetery. (They should be alive, though.)

People line up to vote at the Neptune Society Columbarium in San Francisco. Built in 1898, the Columbarium is one of the last remaining cemeteries in San Francisco.
Eric Risberg / AP Photo

Democracy even happens in Chinese restaurants.

A voter casts their ballot at a polling place inside a Chinese restaurant in Philadelphia.
Charles Mostoller / Reuters

Why not vote while you get a haircut?

Democratic polling judge John Ramirez (right) is reflected in a mirror as he assists a voter as she fills out her ballot at Delia&#x27;s Beauty Salon in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast / AP Photo

Or how about while you check out some art?

People voting at a polling station set up at Watts Towers Arts Center in Los Angeles.
Irfan Khan / Getty Images

We're all in this together. Go vote!

Kevin Cox, of Stockton, Missouri, votes at the Caplinger Mills Trading Post in Caplinger Mills, Missouri.
Charlie Riedel / AP Photo

