13 Good Dogs Who Went To The Polls Today
Because America needs more dog representation in this election.
1. This good dog who waited patiently even though the lines were cray
2. And this good dog who *may* attack if they see another election ad
3. This dog who just wants to make friends
4. And there's this good dog who forgot which district they're in
5. This good dog who will cross party lines for pats
6. This pup who thinks democracy is fashionable
7. This good dog who wanted a practice sesh first
8. This good dog helped others get to the polls
9. And this one, who is proud that they made it
10. This dog will wait all day if that's what it takes
11. This dog is actually tired of waiting, tbh, but we've come this far
12. This good dog is proud to do their civic duty
13. And this good dog is ready for the media circus to stop
Kate Bubacz is the Deputy Photo Director for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
