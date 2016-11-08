BuzzFeed News

13 Good Dogs Who Went To The Polls Today

Because America needs more dog representation in this election.

By Kate Bubacz

Posted on November 8, 2016, at 4:37 p.m. ET

1. This good dog who waited patiently even though the lines were cray

A dog waits outside of a polling place for their owner to vote in Philadelphia.
Jessica Kourkounis / Getty Images

2. And this good dog who *may* attack if they see another election ad

voting dog
Every Word Dog @EveryWordDog

voting dog

3. This dog who just wants to make friends

A voter with a dog waits with others in line to enter a polling station to vote in the general election at a school gymnasium in New York.
Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

4. And there's this good dog who forgot which district they're in

Jill Vanzino (right) holds her dog Tallulah, while checking into her polling place at Hoboken City Hall in Hoboken, New Jersey.
Julio Cortez / AP Photo

5. This good dog who will cross party lines for pats

A voter pets another voter&#x27;s dog as they wait in line to vote at a polling station in Brooklyn.
Alexander F. Yuan / AP Photo

6. This pup who thinks democracy is fashionable

A dog walks by people voting at the Brooklyn Museum polling station in New York City.
Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

7. This good dog who wanted a practice sesh first

I voted...did my civic doggie duty... #ivoted #Election2016 #cheekystaffy #dogsoftwitter
Aidan Finney @TheCheekyStaffy

I voted...did my civic doggie duty... #ivoted #Election2016 #cheekystaffy #dogsoftwitter

8. This good dog helped others get to the polls

.@ArlingtonVotes still wouldn't let me vote but at least I got this cool sticker for my #GuidingEyes jacket! 🐶… https://t.co/3eppashIpD
GEB Pumpkin @AstroPuppy

.@ArlingtonVotes still wouldn't let me vote but at least I got this cool sticker for my #GuidingEyes jacket! 🐶… https://t.co/3eppashIpD

9. And this one, who is proud that they made it

If an adorable puppy can drag her butt to the polls, so can you. Vote today. Everyone. #iVoted #ImWithSneakers
Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski

If an adorable puppy can drag her butt to the polls, so can you. Vote today. Everyone. #iVoted #ImWithSneakers

10. This dog will wait all day if that's what it takes

Tfw you're worried you might witness the end of the American experiment but you're also a Very Good Dog.
Rachel Feltman @RachelFeltman

Tfw you're worried you might witness the end of the American experiment but you're also a Very Good Dog.

11. This dog is actually tired of waiting, tbh, but we've come this far

Libby Benedict (right) votes at the Neptune Society Columbarium as her dog, Stella, looks on in San Francisco.
Eric Risberg / AP Photo

12. This good dog is proud to do their civic duty

Proud dog. #iVoted
Maureen Johnson @maureenjohnson

Proud dog. #iVoted

13. And this good dog is ready for the media circus to stop

First dog Sutter Brown, looks around as his owner, California Gov. Jerry Brown (third from right) talks to reporters after casting his ballot in Sacramento.
Rich Pedroncelli / AP Photo

First dog Sutter Brown, looks around as his owner, California Gov. Jerry Brown (third from right) talks to reporters after casting his ballot in Sacramento.

