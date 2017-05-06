ABC Is Reviving "American Idol"

It’s official: American Idol, a show that changed television and American popular culture, is coming back.

“American Idol on ABC...that has a nice ring to it,” Ben Sherwood, president of Disney/ABC, said in a statement. “Idol is an entertainment icon, and now it will air where it belongs, in ABC’s lineup of addictive fan favorites alongside Dancing With the Stars and The Bachelor. America, get ready for the return of a bigger, bolder and better-than-ever Idol.”

The show will premiere in 2018, but little more is known about ABC's incarnation of Idol at this time. ABC did not announce a host or any judges — it's noteworthy that original host Ryan Seacrest is suddenly part of the ABC family now that he's co-hosting Live With Kelly and Ryan. Although, that herculean feat of time management (host a daily morning talk show in New York City, host a daily radio show, and travel the country during auditions before hosting another live series) is one even the famously efficient Seacrest might struggle with.

Rumors of Idol's resurrection began to swirl as soon as the series ended in April 2016 — a fact Peter Hurwitz, CEO of CORE Media Group, which produces Idol, believes speaks to the audience's ongoing appetite for the series. “All of the intense ‎speculation surrounding the comeback of American Idol demonstrates just how popular and powerful this brand remains,” he said in a statement. “ABC shares our belief in the enduring value of Idol and will provide us with the perfect new home to showcase the gold standard of singing competition shows.”