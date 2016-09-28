This Woman Ate A Pork Bun In A Typhoon And Now Everyone Loves Her
A true hero.
Yesterday, the Wall Street Journal published an article about the typhoon currently in Asia, with an interesting choice for a lead photo.
People in Taiwan were immediately taken with this woman, who is seen standing in the storm, holding a broken umbrella in one hand and a half-eaten pork bun in the other.
People are now completely obsessed with this woman, because, honestly, she was Doing It Right™.
And is just so damn relatable.
Not to mention super smart??? Because who would want to lose a delicious pork bun to a typhoon?
The discussion spread across Taiwanese media and on to discussion forum PTT, where this woman was basically hailed as a legend.
But mostly, people were just wondering where they could buy the pork bun.
No one knows who the woman is, and the only other photographic evidence of her is this gem, also from the AP.
Update: The woman has been identified as a 53-year-old, with the surname Dai, who runs a fruit stand at a market in Taipei. She told the Apple Daily that she was surprised her photo had gone viral. She said she felt "unlucky" because she did not want this photo to be her claim to fame. Then she added that she hoped the media would at least mention her fruit stand so she could get some better business out of being famous.
