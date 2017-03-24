BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Video About A Dad's Acceptance Of His Lesbian Daughter Will Hit You Right In The Feels

world

This Video About A Dad's Acceptance Of His Lesbian Daughter Will Hit You Right In The Feels

"It didn't matter that I was unhappy, but when my child was unhappy, that's not acceptable to me."

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 24, 2017, at 9:36 a.m. ET

With Taiwan on the cusp of becoming the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, a video about a Taiwanese father's gradual acceptance of his daughter, who is a lesbian, has been widely shared this week.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The video was shot by Home Is Love – a Taiwanese group that supports same-sex marriage – in December and features a family that the group found through a Facebook group.

Home Is Love requested BuzzFeed News not publish the names of the family for privacy reasons.

In the video, the 65-year-old dad talks about his initial shock and confusion upon finding out that his eldest daughter is a lesbian.

youtube.com
youtube.com
youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT

But then he realizes that it was one thing to be unhappy, but another to know that his daughter was unhappier than he was.

youtube.com
youtube.com
youtube.com

So he starts reading up on all that he can about the topic.

youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT
youtube.com

He says that his other children are now grown and married, but he remains most worried about his eldest daughter.

youtube.com
youtube.com

His daughter eventually goes home to visit and brings her partner, as well as the daughter they had last year.

youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT
youtube.com

And that's when the dad realizes that the answer was, in fact, very simple.

youtube.com
youtube.com
youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT
youtube.com

"Parents always want their children to be happy, healthy, and cared for, and it's only when he understands his daughter is happy that he discovers that love is simple," a spokesperson for Home Is Love told BuzzFeed News.

The spokesperson said that the group hopes the video will help others to rethink the concept of family and bring people &quot;to accept their children&#x27;s decisions, understand their needs and to love their loves.&quot;
Home Is Love

The spokesperson said that the group hopes the video will help others to rethink the concept of family and bring people "to accept their children's decisions, understand their needs and to love their loves."

The video resonated with a lot of people.

youtube.com
&quot;I am so very touched. Love and acceptance – this is what the world needs. I hope that everyone can have a family built on love.&quot;
youtube.com

"I am so very touched. Love and acceptance – this is what the world needs. I hope that everyone can have a family built on love."

ADVERTISEMENT
&quot;Thank you for showing me love and happiness looks like.&quot;
youtube.com

"Thank you for showing me love and happiness looks like."

They really love it.

youtube.com
youtube.com
&quot;This dad is very fortunate to have a queer daughter, and she is very fortunate to have a dad that truly loves her and didn&#x27;t divide the family because of sexual orientation.&quot;
youtube.com

"This dad is very fortunate to have a queer daughter, and she is very fortunate to have a dad that truly loves her and didn't divide the family because of sexual orientation."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT