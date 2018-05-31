BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Plus-Size Model Cosplays With Costumes Made Of Food And It's Amazing

world

This Plus-Size Model Cosplays With Costumes Made Of Food And It's Amazing

Prawn crackers, but make it fashion.

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on May 31, 2018, at 10:41 a.m. ET

Posted on May 31, 2018, at 8:18 a.m. ET

Meet Benjaphorn "Sine" Chetsadakan, a 22-year-old cosplaying plus-size model from Ratchaburi, Thailand.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @framsook_lek_lek

She first went viral two years ago after she recreated a dress worn by Thai actress Chompoo Araya to the Cannes Film Festival using prawn crackers.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @framsook_lek_lek
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @framsook_lek_lek

Last week, Chinese actress Fan Bingbing regrammed Sine's recreation of the outfit she wore to Cannes, and Sine's creative costumes started making the rounds on the internet again.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @bingbing_fan
ADVERTISEMENT

"I like to eat and like to dress up. So I combined the two things I like to do," Sine told BuzzFeed News.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @framsook_lek_lek

She recreated Rihanna's Met Gala outfit this year with a basket of spices on her head.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @framsook_lek_lek

And last year's with ham.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @framsook_lek_lek

She's cosplayed some really iconic characters, like Ariel.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @framsook_lek_lek
ADVERTISEMENT

And Harley Quinn.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @framsook_lek_lek

"I like to observe what I eat, the colors and the shapes," Sine said. "It gives me ideas."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @framsook_lek_lek
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @framsook_lek_lek

She uses everything from durian fruit...

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @framsook_lek_lek
ADVERTISEMENT

to vermicelli noodles...

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @framsook_lek_lek

to instant coffee to make her outfits.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @framsook_lek_lek

Each outfit, like this one made of enoki mushrooms, takes 4 to 12 hours to make, she said.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @framsook_lek_lek
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @framsook_lek_lek

"I want plus-sized people everywhere to have the confidence to dare to dress and do things like others," she said. "Because I'm a plus-sized girl who is happy in my style as well.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @framsook_lek_lek
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT