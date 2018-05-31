This Plus-Size Model Cosplays With Costumes Made Of Food And It's Amazing
Prawn crackers, but make it fashion.
Meet Benjaphorn "Sine" Chetsadakan, a 22-year-old cosplaying plus-size model from Ratchaburi, Thailand.
She first went viral two years ago after she recreated a dress worn by Thai actress Chompoo Araya to the Cannes Film Festival using prawn crackers.
Last week, Chinese actress Fan Bingbing regrammed Sine's recreation of the outfit she wore to Cannes, and Sine's creative costumes started making the rounds on the internet again.
"I like to eat and like to dress up. So I combined the two things I like to do," Sine told BuzzFeed News.
She recreated Rihanna's Met Gala outfit this year with a basket of spices on her head.
And last year's with ham.
She's cosplayed some really iconic characters, like Ariel.
And Harley Quinn.
"I like to observe what I eat, the colors and the shapes," Sine said. "It gives me ideas."
She uses everything from durian fruit...
to vermicelli noodles...
to instant coffee to make her outfits.
Each outfit, like this one made of enoki mushrooms, takes 4 to 12 hours to make, she said.
"I want plus-sized people everywhere to have the confidence to dare to dress and do things like others," she said. "Because I'm a plus-sized girl who is happy in my style as well.
