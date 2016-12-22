BuzzFeed News

This Little Boy's Reaction To Finally Getting Adopted Has Everyone Ugly Crying

Some things are worth the wait.

By Kassy Cho

Posted on December 22, 2016, at 5:56 a.m. ET

Three-year-old Michael Brown was formally adopted on Tuesday and was so excited he couldn't help but tell everyone at the courthouse the news.

Afterwards, he took some adorable photos with his adoptive sisters.

His 17-year-old adoptive sister Dezhianna Brown from Phoenix, Arizona, tweeted the photos, which quickly went viral.

The tweet has been retweeted more than 48,000 times.

Dezhianna told BuzzFeed News that Michael first joined their family in February 2015, when he was very shy and cried a lot.

She said they were Michael's third foster family, and his case plan changed from reuniting him with his mom to severance and adoption.

“His last name was already Brown so we knew it was meant to be,” she said.

"He’s a lot more outgoing now and you can now see the personality in him," she said.

“Now when he sleeps with me, he’ll roll over in the morning and get super close to my face and say, ‘Dae, I so happy.'"

“He was so excited on the day,” Dezhianna said. “I don’t think he truly understood what being adopted meant. He just knew he was being adopted.”

jordae @jordaebrown

Officially adopted💙 We love you Michael.

The Browns will be spending their second Christmas together this year.

Their photos had a lot of people crying.

Sabina Park @alliemorgiemom

@daaebrown

Annastazia @babygheII

@daaebrown 😩😩😩😩😩

Lucid Dreaming🌙 @xhaleAlanNow

@daaebrown just so adorable 😭😭

Stephanie 🌹✨ @6tephanie

@daaebrown 😍😍❤️

And aww-ing.

MADS @thehosh3

@daaebrown

Michelle Woodberry @MiMaWoo

@daaebrown so beautiful! ♥

Some people actually thought Dezhianna and her sister were a couple.

Twitter: @Tat_Teee
Twitter: @ShadeGawd
Twitter: @mamekanee
Twitter: @vidaaalicious
So they uploaded a photo to prove they were sisters.

Twitter: @jordaebrown

Which led to people pointing out Michael's resemblance to his new family.

Twitter: @tyrelltoomer
Twitter: @IamG00Z3

"Honestly I didn't expect for so many people to see my post," Dezhianna said, adding that she's gotten nothing but positive comments.

"It's amazing how many people share the same experiences with my family," she said.

