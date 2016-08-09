BuzzFeed News

This Gymnast Was Body-Shamed On Social Media After Her Olympic Performance

This Gymnast Was Body-Shamed On Social Media After Her Olympic Performance

Mexicans dragging each other down: Olympic gymnastics edition.

By Kassy Cho and Baxter

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Baxter

Editor-In-Chief, BuzzFeed Mexico

Posted on August 9, 2016, at 1:20 p.m. ET

Yesterday, Mexican athlete Alexa Moreno competed in the artistic gymnastics qualifications at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

At 22, Moreno is one of the few athletes representing Mexico in a category that rarely sees Mexican participation.
At 22, Moreno is one of the few athletes representing Mexico in a category that rarely sees Mexican participation.

Moreno competed in the women's uneven bars, floor exercise, beam, and vault. She finished in 31st place.

Some people took to social media to voice their support for Moreno...

But others took any chance they could to turn her performance into something negative.

Fortunately, people were quick to point out the example Moreno was setting...

They laid out compelling arguments.

Embraced positivity instead of complaining.

And posted inspirational messages...

That celebrated her success...

And acknowledged the rare occasion.

In conclusion, we need more Mexicans like Alexa.

Because they are an inspiration to the world.

Thank you Alexa!

This post originally appeared on BuzzFeed Mexico.

