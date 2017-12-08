The Coach Of A Gold Medalist Has Been Fired After She Accused Him Of Sexually Assaulting Her When She Was 13

In her post, Lui said that 10 years ago, her coach at the time called her up on a Saturday, asking her if she was experiencing any muscle tension from practice and offering to give her a massage. She agreed because "massages, from the viewpoint of an athlete, are considered absolutely ordinary."

She said she met her coach at the sports ground, where he suggested they go to his house because it was difficult to give her a massage at the ground.

Lui said she agreed again, because she was just a middle school student at the time and respected her coach as a professional.

"We went to his house, and he pointed for me to lie on the bed," she said. "After he pressed on the back of my thighs three or four times with his hands, he said to me that it was hard to massage my legs with my jeans on and suggested I take them off."

"I trusted him, so I had never imagined he would do something so despicable to his own student," she wrote. "Next, he continued the so-called 'massage.' Finally, he took off my jeans and underwear and touched my private parts."

Lui said that she didn't know how to react at the time and didn't tell anyone besides a close friend several years later.

She said she kept in touch with the coach, wishing him happy birthday every year, although she couldn't understand why she did it.

"Perhaps I thought I could deceive myself, tell myself that this never happened," she wrote.

However, Lui said she finally decided to come forward after reading the news about Lin Yi-han, the Taiwanese author who killed herself after alleging a former teacher sexually groomed and raped her, as well as US Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney, who earlier this year shared her own experiences of being sexually abused by her team doctor.

Lui said she hoped that sharing her story would help break the taboo in Chinese culture surrounding topics related to sex.

"In Chinese culture, topics related to sex have always been considered awkward, embarrassing, and not something you should talk about openly in public," she said.

She said that she has yet to hear of cases of sexual assault or indecency in the Hong Kong sporting world but believes that "similar cases do exist."

Lui then encouraged people who had gone through similar experiences to come forward and "no longer be lenient toward offenders."

"Your courage will affect a lot of people who have traveled down the same road, the same way McKayla did for me," she said.