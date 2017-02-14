This Dad Who Writes A Poem For His Wife Every Valentine’s Day Is The Ultimate Relationship Goals
"Let's celebrate / That God is so good / and a dozen years later / I still love you so much it hurts."
This is JD and Sara Whitlock, a couple from Dayton, Ohio.
Every year, JD writes Sara a poem for Valentine's Day. This year, because it is their 20th anniversary, he decided to do something a little more special.
He took a line from every single poem that he had written since they were married in 1997 to form a new poem.
Their 18-year-old daughter, Katie Whitlock, captured the moment her mom read this year's poem. "We knew my dad was going to write a poem but he didn't tell us about what exactly," Katie told BuzzFeed News.
"She cries every year, but I think this year she was especially grateful for my dad since it's such a big anniversary," Katie said.
She said her parents will be celebrating Valentine's Day by going to dinner with a few friends.
The Whitlocks' story made people hella emotional.
People are praising JD's incredibly sweet gesture.
Relationship goals.
❤️❤️❤️
