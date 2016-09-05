BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Can't Believe This College Student Calculated The Angle Of Her Dab

news

People Can't Believe This College Student Calculated The Angle Of Her Dab

"I can't even add."

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 5, 2016, at 9:22 a.m. ET

Anicca Harriot is a 20-year-old student at Regent University in Virginia.

Twitter: @13adh13

During a break between her microbiology and physics classes on Friday, she went for a walk at a park near Lake James with her friends and took this photo.

Twitter: @13adh13

Harriot told BuzzFeed News that as soon as she saw the photo, she immediately wondered what the angle of her dab was.

&quot;It might&#x27;ve been on my mind because we just finished the vector unit in physics class,&quot; she said.
Twitter: @13adh13

"It might've been on my mind because we just finished the vector unit in physics class," she said.

"I knew it obviously wasn't going to be the most 'accurate' measure, but I figured it'd be fun to do the math anyway," Harriot said.

Twitter: @13adh13
ADVERTISEMENT

She tweeted her calculation because her friends thought it was "pretty ridiculous and funny," but she did not expect it to go viral the way it did.

Her tweet has now been retweeted more than 23,000 times.
Twitter: @13adh13

Her tweet has now been retweeted more than 23,000 times.

People praised her dabbing skills.

Twitter: @jessicaykr
Twitter: @celestocalculus
Twitter: @manualautomaton
ADVERTISEMENT

Others were jealous of her math skills.

Twitter: @biebertherapper
Twitter: @nyx_bebe

A debate broke out.

Twitter: @oaikomo
Twitter: @RealMrSkyWalker
ADVERTISEMENT

And some people took it very seriously.

Twitter: @kxra
Twitter: @SkraeGrigori

Even the math teachers were here for it.

Twitter: @coreycamino
Twitter: @the_mike_nedrow
ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter: @MiladLoading
Twitter: @EducatorsRoom

But mostly, people were just really excited to see a real-world application of trigonometry.

Twitter: @travis_fink
Twitter: @landonparton123
ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter: @iMissMollyIvins

And it even inspired someone to calculate the integral of her dab.

Twitter: @TKhweled

A+ everyone! 📐💯

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT