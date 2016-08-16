BuzzFeed News

This Cat Got Her Paws Stuck And Turned Into A Huge Meme

Poor kitty.

By Kassy Cho and Eimi Yamamitsu

Posted on August 16, 2016, at 11:41 a.m. ET

This is Milk, a 7-year-old cat from Japan.

akt

Here she is with another cat, Mi.

akt

This weekend, Milk got herself in a bit of a tangle when her paws got stuck on the cat tree and the bed.

キャットタワーとベッドに同時に爪が引っかかってしまった猫ちゃん
akt @aktfps

キャットタワーとベッドに同時に爪が引っかかってしまった猫ちゃん

"A cat who got her claws stuck on the cat tree and bed at the same time."

Milk's 19-year-old owner, Twitter user @aktfps, told BuzzFeed News that he was lying on the bed when Milk suddenly started meowing.

He turned over and was "so shocked" to see Milk in that pose that he immediately took a photo.

"I posted the photo thinking that I’d get around 10 retweets, but it turned out to be more than that," he said.

全盛期の小室だ
サドルとペダル @Pedalandsaddle

全盛期の小室だ

"That's Komuro (Tetsuya Komuro, a famous music producer) in his golden age."

オリンピック出場決定 https://t.co/0LC0aGqW7t
まさトピアGO @masaK9

オリンピック出場決定 https://t.co/0LC0aGqW7t

"Secured the Olympic appearance."

@aktfps
チャー便 @changeben

@aktfps

@aktfps
ひつよう#間取りメーカー @hitsuyo

@aktfps

The original tweet has since received more than 140,000 retweets, and people have turned Milk into a huge meme.

@dinoshas @aktfps @pewdiepie つい対抗しちゃいましたｗ
ニクキュー @nikukyu_inc

@dinoshas @aktfps @pewdiepie つい対抗しちゃいましたｗ

"I couldn't help but to compete."

@aktfps
ひつよう#間取りメーカー @hitsuyo

@aktfps

@aktfps @analogobasan 猫ちゃん、まるで喜劇役者だね。いい役者になれるよ。😻https://t.co/anpXISvKCC
暦ねこ @543neko

@aktfps @analogobasan 猫ちゃん、まるで喜劇役者だね。いい役者になれるよ。😻https://t.co/anpXISvKCC

"This kitty is like a comedy star. She'll be a great actress."

@aktfps @R_goo_ga DJ Neko
Jean Pako @JeanPako

@aktfps @R_goo_ga DJ Neko

Milk's owner said he laughed at all the memes and was very happy to see that Milk had brought laughter and happiness to others.

