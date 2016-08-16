This Cat Got Her Paws Stuck And Turned Into A Huge Meme

This is Milk, a 7-year-old cat from Japan.

Here she is with another cat, Mi.

"A cat who got her claws stuck on the cat tree and bed at the same time."

This weekend, Milk got herself in a bit of a tangle when her paws got stuck on the cat tree and the bed.

Milk's 19-year-old owner, Twitter user @aktfps, told BuzzFeed News that he was lying on the bed when Milk suddenly started meowing.

He turned over and was "so shocked" to see Milk in that pose that he immediately took a photo.