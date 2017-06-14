This Police Force Announced Its Latest Recruits And They Are So Cute It Actually Hurts

BuzzFeed News

"So cute I'm going to explode."

By Kassy Cho and Tanya Chen

Posted on June 14, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. ET

The New Taipei Police Department in Taiwan's K-9 Unit has introduced their newest recruits to serve and protect the public: six American Labrador puppies.

New Taipei Police Department K-9 Unit

Their names are Fushin, Schumann, Feida, Yige, AJ, and Liang, and they are just 1 month old.

New Taipei Police Department K-9 Unit

Taiwan's National Police Agency announced the unit's latest recruits on its Facebook page last week. The post — and its many photos — has been shared more than 1,300 times already.

The captain of the K-9 Unit, Pan Tian-long, told BuzzFeed News that while they don't look like it now, the puppers are all very lively. They will be trained to become detection dogs like their parents, Yellow and Leader.

Facebook: NPA4U
Facebook: NPA4U
Of the six, Fushin is the only cream-colored pup, and will become a blood detection dog, Pan said.

New Taipei Police Department K-9 Unit

(At least, as soon as he can open his eyes fully.)

Facebook: NPA4U

"Fushin is very special," Pan said. "He is the naughtiest and the bossiest."

Facebook: NPA4U
Facebook: NPA4U
Pan explained that officers have already started training the puppies to become familiar with the scent of narcotics by placing them next to the puppies before they eat.

Facebook: NPA4U
New Taipei Police Department K-9 Unit

Pan said Fushin and his brothers are the first puppies the unit has ever recruited, adding that all the officers were very nervous but happy when they arrived.

Facebook: NPA4U

He said the officers would take turns looking after the puppies and their mother throughout the night.

Facebook: NPA4U
Pan said that the unit did not expect the puppies would get such an overwhelming response online, but admitted that they are "really quite cute."

Facebook: NPA4U

Taiwanese residents, among other Chinese-speaking netizens, are not only excited for these new police dogs, they are overwhelmed, quite frankly.

&quot;I&#x27;m melting~~,&quot; this person wrote in the comments.
Facebook: NPA4U

"I'm melting~~," this person wrote in the comments.

"So cute I'm going to explode."

Facebook: NPA4U

"So cute, OMG, they are too cute I want to join the K-9 Unit too."

Facebook: NPA4U
"What's that? You're too busy to bathe the puppies? You are working so hard, I... I... I... I can help! *raises hand*"

Facebook: NPA4U

"Let that girl go!"

Facebook: NPA4U

"All right doggo, you have 30 seconds to get ready and assemble at the assembly point. If you are late, then you are in trouble."

Facebook: NPA4U

"Attention, at ease, lie down."

Facebook: NPA4U

"I's will serves and protecc," Fushin and his brothers vowed.

New Taipei Police Department K-9 Unit
