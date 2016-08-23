BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

There Was Finally An Actual Pokémon Go Stampede And It’s Terrifying

world

There Was Finally An Actual Pokémon Go Stampede And It’s Terrifying

Apparently it was because of a Snorlax.

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 23, 2016, at 5:55 a.m. ET

Ever since it was introduced, Pokémon Go has led people to do some pretty crazy stuff. But this is next level.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

There was a massive stampede in Taiwan over the weekend when a rare Pokémon appeared in the capital, Taipei.

Facebook: maggiejoypig

A video posted on Facebook shows what appears to be thousands of people running through an intersection to get to Beitou Park in Taipei.

This particular video has since been viewed more than 3 million times.
Facebook: maggiejoypig

This particular video has since been viewed more than 3 million times.

Here's the stampede a little further up the road.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php
ADVERTISEMENT

And here it is from another angle.

This isn’t the first time Pokémon Go players have flocked to Taipei’s Beitou and Xinbeitou districts in recent days. Apparently, several rare Pokémon often appear in the area.
facebook.com

This isn’t the first time Pokémon Go players have flocked to Taipei’s Beitou and Xinbeitou districts in recent days. Apparently, several rare Pokémon often appear in the area.

Maggie Wang, who filmed the video, wrote on Facebook that the Pokémon everyone was chasing was a Snorlax.

Alan White / BuzzFeed

Wang wrote that she also went to catch the Snorlax after she filmed the video as she couldn't resist.

BuzzFeed News has contacted Wang for more details.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT