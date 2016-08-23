There Was Finally An Actual Pokémon Go Stampede And It’s Terrifying
Apparently it was because of a Snorlax.
Ever since it was introduced, Pokémon Go has led people to do some pretty crazy stuff. But this is next level.
There was a massive stampede in Taiwan over the weekend when a rare Pokémon appeared in the capital, Taipei.
A video posted on Facebook shows what appears to be thousands of people running through an intersection to get to Beitou Park in Taipei.
Here's the stampede a little further up the road.
And here it is from another angle.
Maggie Wang, who filmed the video, wrote on Facebook that the Pokémon everyone was chasing was a Snorlax.
Wang wrote that she also went to catch the Snorlax after she filmed the video as she couldn't resist.
BuzzFeed News has contacted Wang for more details.
