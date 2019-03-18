This Woman Showed Her Burn Scars In A Powerful Photo Shoot To Empower Others

Devin Tai

The photos of Jiang went viral in December after the makeup artist who worked on the shoot shared them to a popular private Taiwanese Facebook group. Last week, the photos started circulating online again after Jiang was interviewed by local outlet Apple Daily.

The photographer, Devin Tai, told BuzzFeed News that he first met Jiang after she attended one of his photo exhibitions with a friend of his and asked her to pose for him as part of a series he is doing on survivors.

"I was really nervous at first because it was such a big thing for me," Jiang told BuzzFeed News.

"But I eventually convinced myself that it would be a good way to commemorate my scars and to see it from an artistic perspective," she said.

Tai said he wanted to do the photo series with Jiang because he wanted to show that "photography doesn’t only just focus on beautiful people and things, but that we can also use it to help people to find their future."