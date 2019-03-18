 Skip To Content
This Woman Showed Her Burn Scars In A Powerful Photo Shoot To Empower Others

"I hope I can show everyone that even though my skin is covered in scars, I can still be confident and convey a different idea of beauty," Lia Jiang told BuzzFeed News.

Kassy Cho BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 18, 2019, at 10:24 a.m. ET

Lia Jiang, a 31-year-old woman from Taiwan, suffered burns to 91 percent of her body during a massive water park explosion in Taiwan in 2015.

The explosion at Formosa Fun Coast water park in New Taipei City left 15 people dead and hundreds injured.

The fire broke out at a party when the colored powder that was being thrown on partygoers turned out to be flammable and caught fire when it was blown over a hot electric light.

Partygoers, who were covered in the powder suffered burns to their limbs and torsos, while others inhaled the burning powder, causing respiratory problems.

After undergoing 21 surgeries over three years, Jiang recently decided to take part in a photoshoot showing her scars to empower others.

The photos of Jiang went viral in December after the makeup artist who worked on the shoot shared them to a popular private Taiwanese Facebook group. Last week, the photos started circulating online again after Jiang was interviewed by local outlet Apple Daily.

The photographer, Devin Tai, told BuzzFeed News that he first met Jiang after she attended one of his photo exhibitions with a friend of his and asked her to pose for him as part of a series he is doing on survivors.

"I was really nervous at first because it was such a big thing for me," Jiang told BuzzFeed News. "But I eventually convinced myself that it would be a good way to commemorate my scars and to see it from an artistic perspective," she said.

Tai said he wanted to do the photo series with Jiang because he wanted to show that "photography doesn't only just focus on beautiful people and things, but that we can also use it to help people to find their future."
Devin Tai

"It was a really weird feeling when I first saw the finished product," Jiang said. "I couldn't believe that we could take photos like these, and that they were photos of me."

"I believe that there are lots of people who are going through similar things to me in the world," Jiang said. "I hope that I can show everyone through these photos that even though my skin is covered in scars, I can still be confident and convey a different idea of beauty."

People were really moved.

"I'm so touched. Don't give up."

"Courage is the most beautiful makeup that you can wear. Don't give up."

"A phoenix rising from the ashes. Truly beautiful, especially a smile that radiates confidence."

