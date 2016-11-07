BuzzFeed News

People Love What This Mom Did For Her Daughter After She Was Bullied For Her Skin Color

People Love What This Mom Did For Her Daughter After She Was Bullied For Her Skin Color

"I am beautiful and black. I am smart. I am funny. I am vibrant."

By Kassy Cho

Posted on November 7, 2016, at 5:43 a.m. ET

After her daughter was bullied on the bus for her skin color, a mother from Maryland came up with a perfect self-love exercise to boost her daughter’s self-esteem.

after being bullied on the bus this week about her skin color, i decided a self-love exercise was needed. black and… https://t.co/TcQLZZZXkO

The sweet video has since gone viral on Twitter, where it has been retweeted more than 113,000 times since it was posted on Saturday.

In the video, 8-year-old Charleigh is seen looking in the mirror and reading positive messages about herself.

Twitter: @_alexelle

"I am beautiful and black. I am smart. I am funny. I am vibrant," she says. "I am kind. I am honest. I am helpful. I am graceful. I am nice. I am proud to be brown. I am magical, unbreakable, and confident.”

Alexandra Elle, 27, told BuzzFeed News that Charleigh called her after school last week, crying and saying, "Mama, kids were bullying me on the bus."

Elle said Charleigh then explained a few other kids were calling her names and commenting on her skin color.

“As a mother, I know that kids will be kids, but it didn’t sit well with me that Charleigh was being made fun of for being brown,” Elle said.

Elle said she had a chat with Charleigh over the phone and again when she got home, where she “reinforced the fact that she is a beautiful person, inside and out, and so is the color of her skin.”

Erika Layne Photo / erikalayne.com
Elle, who does self-care sessions with adults, said she then decided to do the self-love exercise with Charleigh because she could tell her daughter was still a little bothered by the comments.

Elle said Charleigh is a sensitive kid and that although she felt a little better the next day, she did opt out of riding the bus home.

“I wanted to make sure she knew that no matter what, who she is cannot be broken by hurtful speech, even when it feels like the opposite,” Elle said.

Alexandra Elle

She added that she felt it was important for children to have gentle reminders to fall back on and keep close in certain situations.

“It won’t solve every problem, but it will help with some,” she said.

Elle said that Charleigh enjoyed the exercise, and the goal is to have her read the sticky notes every morning after she gets dressed.

Erika Layne Photo / erikalayne.com
The video brought people to tears.

Twitter: @WhatTaySaid
Twitter: @Chocolategirl08
Twitter: @samantharosej

They are also pointing how just how beautiful and important it is.

Twitter: @traceybynature
Twitter: @darling_nye
Twitter: @Carla_Renee

People have even created art in support.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @coilyandcute

Elle said she did not expect her video to go viral; she had shared it because “the message was needed and could be adapted by other parents.”

“Also, representation matters, and I am glad my kiddo and I could serve as an inspiration to so many,” she added.

