People In Japan Are Obsessed With Barron Trump After Donald Trump's Victory Speech

"Is he okay?"

By Kassy Cho and Eimi Yamamitsu

Posted on November 9, 2016, at 6:54 a.m. ET

President-elect Donald Trump gave his victory speech in the early hours of Wednesday. He was flanked by his running mate Mike Pence and family members.

People in Japan who were watching the speech on TV quickly took notice of Trump and Melania's 10-year-old son, Barron Trump.

In particular, just how tired the boy looked.

This was first pointed out by Twitter user @sakurajimanini, whose tweet has since been retweeted almost 10,000 times.

トランプの演説、後ろの少年がめっちゃ睡魔と戦ってるからみんな観て。
桜島ニニコ @sakurajimanini

トランプの演説、後ろの少年がめっちゃ睡魔と戦ってるからみんな観て。

"Guys, the boy behind Trump is fighting so hard not to fall asleep, so please watch Trump’s speech."

They thought he was very cute.

&quot;Who’s that cute boy standing behind Trump? If anyone knows, please reply!&quot;
"Who’s that cute boy standing behind Trump? If anyone knows, please reply!"

But were also very concerned for his wellbeing.

&quot;I don’t know if that boy on TV is Trump’s son or grandson. I heard he’s very cute, but I wonder if he’ll start looking like his father when he grows old.&quot;
"I don’t know if that boy on TV is Trump’s son or grandson. I heard he’s very cute, but I wonder if he’ll start looking like his father when he grows old."

It was 3 a.m. after all.

&quot;I was watching Trump’s speech video on the train, but doesn’t that boy behind him look super bored? Is he okay?&quot;
"I was watching Trump’s speech video on the train, but doesn’t that boy behind him look super bored? Is he okay?"

It's pretty safe to say that Barron Trump's found himself some fans in Japan.

&quot;It’s fun to watch the boy standing next to Trump. I can only imagine him saying &#x27;tiiiiiiiiired&#x27;.&quot;
"It’s fun to watch the boy standing next to Trump. I can only imagine him saying 'tiiiiiiiiired'."

&quot;Who’s this guy lol he puts on such a I-don’t-give-a-fuck atmosphere lol lol.&quot;
"Who’s this guy lol he puts on such a I-don’t-give-a-fuck atmosphere lol lol."

In conclusion:

We are all Barron Trump. #wtf
We are all Barron Trump. #wtf

