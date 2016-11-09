People In Japan Are Obsessed With Barron Trump After Donald Trump's Victory Speech
"Is he okay?"
President-elect Donald Trump gave his victory speech in the early hours of Wednesday. He was flanked by his running mate Mike Pence and family members.
People in Japan who were watching the speech on TV quickly took notice of Trump and Melania's 10-year-old son, Barron Trump.
In particular, just how tired the boy looked.
This was first pointed out by Twitter user @sakurajimanini, whose tweet has since been retweeted almost 10,000 times.
They thought he was very cute.
But were also very concerned for his wellbeing.
It was 3 a.m. after all.
It's pretty safe to say that Barron Trump's found himself some fans in Japan.
In conclusion:
