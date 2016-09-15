BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are So Touched By This Boy Who Grew Out His Hair For Kids With Cancer

news

People Are So Touched By This Boy Who Grew Out His Hair For Kids With Cancer

He grew enough hair in two years to make three wigs.

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 15, 2016, at 7:36 a.m. ET

Shortly before his 8th birthday two years ago, Thomas Moore from Maryland decided to grow out his hair.

Twitter: @storkpatrol

He had seen his mom, Angie Pulos, watching a video on Facebook about Kyssi Andrews, a girl who was battling cancer and had lost all her hair.

Angie Pulos

Thomas’s aunt, 24-year-old Amber Ray, told BuzzFeed News that Pulos had then explained what cancer was and how chemotherapy can cause hair to fall out.

Angie Pulos

After that, Thomas decided he wanted to do something to help the girl.

Angie Pulos
ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas — who had long braids when he was younger — then came up with the idea to grow his hair out and give it to the girl, Ray said.

Angie Pulos

He didn’t set a timeframe for how long he would grow his hair for, but “just wanted it to be long enough to make the girl feel happy,” Ray said.

Angie Pulos

“It started off just fine when his hair was shorter,” Ray said. “But as the afro grew, they had to cornrow it to keep it nice and tame.”

Angie Pulos

Ray said Thomas is extremely tender-headed and did not enjoy getting his hair braided at all.

Angie Pulos
ADVERTISEMENT

He came close to calling it quits several times in the two years, but every time “they had to re-focus on the reason for growing it,” she said.

Angie Pulos

On Saturday, accompanied by his mom and siblings, Thomas finally got his hair cut.

Angie Pulos

Ray tweeted the photos of him before and after the haircut, which have since gone viral, being retweeted more than 56,000 times.

“He was feeling nervous about getting the cut, wondering what he would look like,” Ray said.
Twitter: @storkpatrol

“He was feeling nervous about getting the cut, wondering what he would look like,” Ray said.

But after the haircut, “he said he felt good about it and hoped it would make other people happy,” she said.

Twitter: @storkpatrol
ADVERTISEMENT

She said the amount of hair Thomas had on his head was enough to make three wigs.

Angie Pulos

Thomas's story has melted hearts.

Twitter: @WilhSlater
Twitter: @OutstandingWC
Twitter: @inwonderlandaly
ADVERTISEMENT

People are TOUCHED.

Twitter: @vanillabeanbruh
Twitter: @eideticreids
Twitter: @WildRootsStudio

And even Zendaya liked the tweet.

Twitter: @Zendaya

Ray said she tweets photos of Thomas all the time and did not expect this particular tweet to be shared so widely.

She added that Thomas also found it “very unexpected”, but thinks it is “a good thing” that the tweet went viral.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT