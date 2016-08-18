BuzzFeed News

People Are Really Inspired By This 80-Year-Old Grandpa Who Walked The Runway At A Fashion Show

"This granddad is so fucking intense."

By Kassy Cho

Posted on August 18, 2016, at 12:11 p.m. ET

Deshun Wang is an actor from China. Last year, at the age of 79, he walked the runway at China Fashion Week and absolutely crushed it.

Wang often posts on his Weibo, where he regularly updates everyone about how much of a badass he is.

"Took part in the NetEase Coolest Personalities Award ceremony yesterday."

Just a reminder that he is 80 years old this year.

"Filming a martial arts flick yesterday. I can only strike this pose. The real fighting was done by stunt doubles. I'm getting old..."

80 YEARS OLD.

"Working out is a thing of joy. Go try it."

A video in which Wang speaks about his incredible journey leading up to 2015 China Fashion Week was posted on Weibo Tuesday.

It then went viral when American venture-capitalist Kai-Fu Lee shared it on his Facebook page, where it's garnered more than 1.9 million views.

"'There is no too late. You just need to set your mind to it.' His name is Wang Deshun. He started learning English when he was 44, learnt pantomime when he was 49 and started working out when he was 50. At 57, he came up with a performance art form "living sculpture", then at 65 he learnt to horse ride. He started working on his abs when he was 70 and learning how to drive a motorbike at 78. In 2015, at 79, he walked a sold out runway show at China Fashion Week... There is no too late. No one can stop you from succeeding, you just need to set your mind to it."

People are really impressed.

"Too awesome! Here's to Grandpa Wang!"

"This granddad is so fucking intense."

"Way. Too. Cool."

Not to mention super inspired.

"Looks like it's not too late for me to start learning English. Still earlier than him."

"There is nothing that can't be achieved in life. As long as you are willing and work hard, nothing is too late! Too fucking cool. This granddad deserves praise!!!"

"Goosebumps!! Don't underestimate yourself when it's your time to shine."

"Wow!!!! I'm totally impressed by this old man. Stop looking for excuses for yourself, make up your mind and go after your dreams!"

"There is no too late, only too lazy."

Now get out there and go after your dreams.

