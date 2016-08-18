People Are Really Inspired By This 80-Year-Old Grandpa Who Walked The Runway At A Fashion Show

"'There is no too late. You just need to set your mind to it.' His name is Wang Deshun. He started learning English when he was 44, learnt pantomime when he was 49 and started working out when he was 50. At 57, he came up with a performance art form "living sculpture", then at 65 he learnt to horse ride. He started working on his abs when he was 70 and learning how to drive a motorbike at 78. In 2015, at 79, he walked a sold out runway show at China Fashion Week... There is no too late. No one can stop you from succeeding, you just need to set your mind to it."