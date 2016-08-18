People Are Really Inspired By This 80-Year-Old Grandpa Who Walked The Runway At A Fashion Show
"This granddad is so fucking intense."
Deshun Wang is an actor from China. Last year, at the age of 79, he walked the runway at China Fashion Week and absolutely crushed it.
Wang often posts on his Weibo, where he regularly updates everyone about how much of a badass he is.
Just a reminder that he is 80 years old this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
80 YEARS OLD.
A video in which Wang speaks about his incredible journey leading up to 2015 China Fashion Week was posted on Weibo Tuesday.
It then went viral when American venture-capitalist Kai-Fu Lee shared it on his Facebook page, where it's garnered more than 1.9 million views.
ADVERTISEMENT
People are really impressed.
Not to mention super inspired.
ADVERTISEMENT
Now get out there and go after your dreams.
-
Kassy Cho is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.