BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Asian Dad Waved Chopsticks In The Air To Support His Wife's Singing And It's So Wholesome

news

This Asian Dad Waved Chopsticks In The Air To Support His Wife's Singing And It's So Wholesome

"I cri this is the QUALITY content I am here for."

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 3, 2018, at 6:57 a.m. ET

This is Rachel Dang, a 21-year-old who lives in Dallas.

Rachel Dang

Dang was upstairs in her house when she heard her mom singing, so she headed downstairs and captured the cutest video of her parents.

I hear my mom singing downstairs and I go to look and LOOK AT THIS !!! MY DAD IS WAVING CHOPSTICKS IN THE AIR!!!!! OML MY HEART !!!!!!! https://t.co/Wcdrj4imd1
Rachel Dang @dangitrachel

I hear my mom singing downstairs and I go to look and LOOK AT THIS !!! MY DAD IS WAVING CHOPSTICKS IN THE AIR!!!!! OML MY HEART !!!!!!! https://t.co/Wcdrj4imd1

Reply Retweet Favorite

"My dad told me that my mom was singing and he wasn't paying attention, so she kept looking at him, and he realized that she needed him to be her fan while she sang," Dang told BuzzFeed News.

Twitter: @dangitrachel

"Since he was in the kitchen, he quickly grabbed a big stir fry chopstick to wave it like a flashlight while she was singing," she said.

Dang said she only posted her video because she thought it was &quot;funny and cute&quot; but didn&#x27;t expect her tweet to go viral. Her tweet has since been retweeted more than 123,000 times, and the video has gained more than 6.6 million views.
Twitter: @dangitrachel

Dang said she only posted her video because she thought it was "funny and cute" but didn't expect her tweet to go viral.

Her tweet has since been retweeted more than 123,000 times, and the video has gained more than 6.6 million views.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dang said her parents, Bill and Kim, have been happily married for 23 years and are generally very silly.

&quot;My mom loves singing and sings around the house often,&quot; she said.The Vietnamese song in the video is &quot;Em Khong La Duy Nhat&quot; by Toc Tien, which translates to &quot;I Am Not the Only One,&quot; Dang said.
Rachel Dang

"My mom loves singing and sings around the house often," she said.

The Vietnamese song in the video is "Em Khong La Duy Nhat" by Toc Tien, which translates to "I Am Not the Only One," Dang said.

People absolutely loved it.

Twitter: @ericamkang

They thought it was so adorable.

Twitter: @AESTHETlCMAMI
Twitter: @ishaenise
ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter: @Diana_Ly

And truly relationship goals.

Twitter: @SruthiJayadevan
Twitter: @M4lev0lent
Twitter: @emilyann_music

Dang said her parents know that they have gone viral and think it is hilarious.

In fact, her mom even joked that each person who watched the video should pay them $1, she said.
Rachel Dang

In fact, her mom even joked that each person who watched the video should pay them $1, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT