This Asian Dad Waved Chopsticks In The Air To Support His Wife's Singing And It's So Wholesome
"I cri this is the QUALITY content I am here for."
This is Rachel Dang, a 21-year-old who lives in Dallas.
Dang was upstairs in her house when she heard her mom singing, so she headed downstairs and captured the cutest video of her parents.
"My dad told me that my mom was singing and he wasn't paying attention, so she kept looking at him, and he realized that she needed him to be her fan while she sang," Dang told BuzzFeed News.
"Since he was in the kitchen, he quickly grabbed a big stir fry chopstick to wave it like a flashlight while she was singing," she said.
Dang said her parents, Bill and Kim, have been happily married for 23 years and are generally very silly.
People absolutely loved it.
They thought it was so adorable.
And truly relationship goals.
Dang said her parents know that they have gone viral and think it is hilarious.
