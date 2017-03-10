BuzzFeed News

People Are Dragging Time After It Said Amal Clooney Was "Showing Off" Her Baby Bump

UPDATE: A spokesperson for Time told BuzzFeed News that the headline for the article has since been updated to "Amal Clooney Addresses United Nations on ISIS."

By Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on March 10, 2017, at 10:52 a.m. ET

Posted on March 10, 2017, at 9:37 a.m. ET

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney gave a speech at the UN headquarters on Thursday — a day after International Women's Day — calling on the UN to investigate crimes committed by ISIS, including killings, forced conversions, and rape.

In her speech, she urged Iraq and the rest of the UN member states not to remain passive nor let ISIS "get away with genocide."

Her speech was widely reported on by media outlets including Time, which went with an article and tweet about Clooney "showing off her baby bump" at the UN.

The tweet links to an article published in Motto – Time Inc.'s website aimed at younger women – titled "Amal Clooney Rocks the Baby Bump Ahead of U.N. Speech."

People immediately took issue with the fact that Time had overlooked not just the subject of Clooney's speech but also her occupation as a human rights lawyer.

Twitter: @SophiaCannon
Twitter: @Vonnicles
Twitter: @bekvv

And had instead chosen to focus on her pregnancy, which some felt reduced Clooney to a "fertility machine."

Twitter: @SZarifi
Twitter: @themissingmink
Twitter: @eruvadhril

A lot of people rewrote the headline.

Twitter: @JoBinding
Twitter: @eldahshan

And pointed out the irony of the piece coming the day after International Women's Day.

Twitter: @fake_engineer7
Twitter: @LauraStricker

Others also felt the content of the article was an issue, both downplaying Clooney's professional achievements and "accessorizing" ISIS survivor and Nobel Peace Prize nominee Nadia Murad, who Clooney represents.

Twitter: @SJ_Watson
Twitter: @Cianmm

People are very disappointed and have taken to labelling Time "a tabloid."

Twitter: @mcAng77
Twitter: @JoshuaBuice
Twitter: @Izzbell
Twitter: @Sagar4000

A spokesperson for Time told BuzzFeed News that the headline for the article has since been updated to "Amal Clooney Addresses United Nations on ISIS."

