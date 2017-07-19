BuzzFeed News

People Are Obsessed With This Japanese Guy's Naked Tablecloth Trick Videos

"What the fuck did I just watch?"

By Kassy Cho and Eimi Yamamitsu

Posted on July 19, 2017, at 10:46 a.m. ET

Meet Kazuhisa Uekusa. He's a 29-year-old solo comedian from the Saitama Prefecture in Japan and he does a very NSFW tablecloth trick.

Kazuhisa Uekusa

His videos of the tablecloth trick have been all over Twitter recently.

【危険なテーブルクロス引き】
ウエスP @uespiiiiii

【危険なテーブルクロス引き】

Uekusa's videos usually consist of him lying naked on the ground covered by nothing but a cloth. He then places a cup and saucer over his crotch (and sometimes his nipples).

Twitter: @uespiiiiii

He then whips off the cloth, and all the cups remain in position.

Twitter: @uespiiiiii
Several of his videos have been widely shared across multiple social media platforms this week, and one video involving a cloth tied to an electric fan has been retweeted more than 45,000 times.

扇風機で危険なテーブルクロス引き
ウエスP @uespiiiiii

扇風機で危険なテーブルクロス引き

Uekusa told BuzzFeed News that he started filming the table cloth as his gag routine for a TV show featuring young comedians, and he uploaded one of the videos that wasn't included in the show to Twitter because he didn't want it to go to waste.

Twitter: @uespiiiiii

"There was a little bit of good reaction, so I uploaded several more videos, and I became like this," Uekusa said.

掃除機で危険なテーブルクロス引き
ウエスP @uespiiiiii

掃除機で危険なテーブルクロス引き

“I guess the trick is to find a place where you can stabilize your cup, and find the best position to pull the cloth in the best direction," he said.

Twitter: @uespiiiiii
Uekusa said that each video takes about two to three hours to shoot.

逆立ちでテーブルクロス引き
ウエスP @uespiiiiii

逆立ちでテーブルクロス引き

And that the most difficult one was the one involving the electric fan because "the fate is all up to the fan, not me lol."

【水牛結婚二次会 余興】 #ウエスP #テーブルひき
水牛bot＆速報 @suigyu_bot

【水牛結婚二次会 余興】 #ウエスP #テーブルひき

People were very confused by the videos at first.

Twitter: @brandonjalbert
Twitter: @Jaackk21
Just when you think you have seen it all on twitter
DINGO JOHNSON @THEDINGOJOHNSON

Just when you think you have seen it all on twitter

But they quickly grew to love it.

her: i love a man that can put on a show me:
thicc af @mydickthicc

her: i love a man that can put on a show me:

Me inviting my crush over for some tea.
Guillermo Galvan @willygalvan

Me inviting my crush over for some tea.

Because you gotta admit, this takes talent.

Twitter: @sanchezaron88

Uekusa said he was very surprised by how viral his videos have gone.

Oh and for the record, he has actually never done a normal tablecloth trick.

