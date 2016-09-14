BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Giant Moon Balloon Got Loose In China And Became A Huge Meme

world

A Giant Moon Balloon Got Loose In China And Became A Huge Meme

Typhoon + Mid-Autumn Festival = Rolling moon balloon.

By Kassy Cho

Headshot of Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 14, 2016, at 10:49 a.m. ET

A giant inflatable moon has rolled across streets and over cars in Fuzhou, China after it was blown away by strong typhoon winds.

Huge moon balloon blown away in Fuzhou, E China, as #TyphoonMeranti approaches. Moonless #MidAutumnFestival?
China Xinhua News @XHNews

Huge moon balloon blown away in Fuzhou, E China, as #TyphoonMeranti approaches. Moonless #MidAutumnFestival?

Reply Retweet Favorite

China is currently bracing for the onset of super-typhoon Meranti, which is rated the strongest storm in the world so far this year.

The inflatable moon originally stood in front of a shopping mall in Fuzhou as part of an installation celebrating the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival, which takes place Thursday.

weibo.com
weibo.com

But it was filmed today rolling across highways...

Twitter: @XHNews

Over cars and people...

Twitter: @XHNews
ADVERTISEMENT

At various locations across the city.

Twitter: @XHNews

The video was first shared on Chinese social network Weibo by a user who posts about happenings in Fuzhou City.

&quot;Drunk! The moon installation in front of the KFC at Fuzhou&#x27;s Powerlong Shopping Mall has been blown away by the typhoon! Powerlong had set up a giant moon and two rabbit balloons in front of its entrance to welcome the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival but hadn&#x27;t fixed it properly to the ground so the typhoon blew it away onto the road, and it just wouldn&#x27;t stop!&quot;
weibo.com

"Drunk! The moon installation in front of the KFC at Fuzhou's Powerlong Shopping Mall has been blown away by the typhoon! Powerlong had set up a giant moon and two rabbit balloons in front of its entrance to welcome the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival but hadn't fixed it properly to the ground so the typhoon blew it away onto the road, and it just wouldn't stop!"

People pretty much lost it after that.

&quot;I&#x27;ve been laughing ALL DAY.&quot;
weibo.com

"I've been laughing ALL DAY."

&quot;Oh my god, this was fine when I saw it just this morning!&quot;
weibo.com

"Oh my god, this was fine when I saw it just this morning!"

ADVERTISEMENT
&quot;&#x27;Hi, I&#x27;d like to claim my insurance.&#x27; &#x27;Yes, sure, please tell us what happened to your car.&#x27;&#x27;You wouldn&#x27;t believe it, but it was crushed by the moon.&#x27;&quot;
weibo.com

"'Hi, I'd like to claim my insurance.'

'Yes, sure, please tell us what happened to your car.'

'You wouldn't believe it, but it was crushed by the moon.'"

&quot;Wow! What a strong typhoon! It blew the moon all the way to Fuzhou!&quot;
weibo.com

"Wow! What a strong typhoon! It blew the moon all the way to Fuzhou!"

&quot;So this is what it means by &#x27;On behalf of the moon, I will right wrongs and triumph over evil, and that means you!&#x27;&quot;
weibo.com

"So this is what it means by 'On behalf of the moon, I will right wrongs and triumph over evil, and that means you!'"

They quickly turned it into a meme.

&quot;&#x27;Powerlong Moon Blown Away By Typhoon: The Sequel&#x27;: Please forgive me but lmao I&#x27;m dead.&quot;
weibo.com

"'Powerlong Moon Blown Away By Typhoon: The Sequel': Please forgive me but lmao I'm dead."

ADVERTISEMENT
weibo.com
weibo.com
weibo.com
weibo.com
ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
weibo.com
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
weibo.com

There was also a lot of concern for the rabbits, which were later deflated by the workers.

&quot;Has anyone checked in on the poor rabbit???&quot;
weibo.com

"Has anyone checked in on the poor rabbit???"

&quot;The poor rabbit.&quot;
weibo.com

"The poor rabbit."

&quot;The rabbit&#x27;s run away too hahaha! The rabbit says: See you dumb humans, I&#x27;m going home to the moon.&quot;
weibo.com

"The rabbit's run away too hahaha! The rabbit says: See you dumb humans, I'm going home to the moon."

Local media have since posted an update on the "rolling object".

"Based on our understanding, the rolling object in the video is a plastic balloon that was placed directly outside the front door of Powerlong Shopping Mall. At around 14:00, the wind blew the balloon away when workers were undoing the strings tying the balloon down to dismantle the installation in preparation for the onset of the typhoon. Powerlong workers and security took measures immediately. The balloon did not cause any injuries to pedestrians nor any traffic incidents so far."

The exact fate and whereabouts of the moon, however, remains unknown. 🌚🌚🌚

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT