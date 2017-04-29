BuzzFeed News

The Story About A Chinese Lesbian Billionaire Couple Is Very, Very Fake

The Story About A Chinese Lesbian Billionaire Couple Is Very, Very Fake

"That WJSN lesbian billionaires fake news tweet saved 2017."

By Kassy Cho and Ikran Dahir

Posted on April 29, 2017, at 6:26 a.m. ET

A tweet about two lesbian Chinese billionaires who got married and became the world's richest couple alive has gone viral.

[BREAKING] Lesbian Chinese Billionaires, Meng Mei Qi and Wu Xuan Yi, marry. Making them the richest couple alive.
richest couple alive @merrymeiqi

[BREAKING] Lesbian Chinese Billionaires, Meng Mei Qi and Wu Xuan Yi, marry. Making them the richest couple alive.

The news that Meng Mei Qi and Wu Xuan Yi were married was shared by thousands of people, including former Disney Channel star Debby Ryan.

Twitter: @DebbyRyan

People were shook.

Twitter: @alocalteen
Twitter: @SpellmanNaomi
Twitter: @chel_c_cam

Just one problem: Meng and Wu are not a couple, nor are they billionaires. They are, however, members of the South Korean–Chinese band Cosmic Girls, also known as WJSN.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

The photo of Meng and Wu was taken earlier this week at the Beijing International Film Festival, and uploaded by fellow WJSN member Xuan Yi on to her Weibo page.

weibo.com

And the story was put together by K-pop fans, who, it appears, were just trying to promote their faves.

Twitter: @misswujuniverse
The teenager behind the original tweet, Abby Fry, told BuzzFeed News that she came up with the joke because she thought it would amuse ujungs, WJSN's fan group, and never expected it to go so big.

"I thought they looked like they were at a wedding with the dresses they were wearing, and the dresses sure looked expensive," Fry said. She said that she thought people would fact-check first, but added that it "just shows the power of what we want to happen."
Twitter: @merrymeiqi

"I thought they looked like they were at a wedding with the dresses they were wearing, and the dresses sure looked expensive," Fry said.

She said that she thought people would fact-check first, but added that it "just shows the power of what we want to happen."

Stans obviously found it hilarious.

Twitter: @misswujuniverse

And continued with their top-notch trolling.

Twitter: @floweryflesh
Twitter: @rapkays
They even shared pictures of the "happy couple."

Twitter: @floweryflesh
good night i love the richest couple alive 🌙💸
av 🍙 @greyjinsook

good night i love the richest couple alive 🌙💸

The plot escalated with an equally fake murder.

mei qi murdered her husband, married a girl,and became the richest gay couple alive she really did that
上海48🌠 @uzzucam

mei qi murdered her husband, married a girl,and became the richest gay couple alive she really did that

And that they had ~history~.

Twitter: @greyjinsook
They also didn't forget to promote their album.

Twitter: @rootsmihyun

People are praising the stans for pulling off the ultimate scam.

Twitter: @nyakutagawa

But it wasn't long before people caught onto the joke.

Twitter: @ohmomona

And are now spreading the word.

Twitter: @prismwaves

Which left some very disappointed.

Twitter: @currypuffs

Ujungs, however, feel that the joke has saved 2017.

Twitter: @Suendenfall
