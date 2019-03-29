 Skip To Content
These School Kids Trying To Hula Hoop Might Be The Purest Thing You See All Day

My heart 😭❤️

By Kassy Cho

Kassy Cho BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 29, 2019, at 2:27 p.m. ET

A video of two Malaysian special education students hula-hooping has gone viral online.

The video was taken by Muhamad Fazri Hassan, a 26-year-old teacher at SK Gas school in Sandakan town in Sabah, Malaysia.

Hassan teaches in the school's special education program and filmed the video during a PE class earlier this month.

Ramai pula yang dm tanya pasal budak kat video ni. Nama dia Maisarah. Murid pendidikan khas kategori Global Development Delayed.Tahun 2. Video ni diambil masa kami buat drilling untuk kejohanan Olahraga PPKI MSSD Sandakan. Tak minta banyak, doakan mereka dapat lari 100m je.hahaha
Fazri Hassan @FazriHassan

Ramai pula yang dm tanya pasal budak kat video ni. Nama dia Maisarah. Murid pendidikan khas kategori Global Development Delayed.Tahun 2. Video ni diambil masa kami buat drilling untuk kejohanan Olahraga PPKI MSSD Sandakan. Tak minta banyak, doakan mereka dapat lari 100m je.hahaha

Hassan told BuzzFeed News he usually tries to take videos when something interesting happens in his class, like when his students learn something new so he can share it with their parents later on.

He said he initially shared the video to his Instagram stories, but it somehow made its way to Twitter, where it went viral.

After that, he decided to tweet the video himself to answer some of the questions he was receiving about special education and Maisarah, the girl in the blue scarf who has global developmental delay.

He also shared some additional videos of him with his 9 and 10-year-old students.

Fazri Hassan @FazriHassan

Hassan's video then went viral for a second time, being watched more than 3.5 million times.

Ada chance bawa balik Gold medal tak? 🤣🤣🤣
Fazri Hassan @FazriHassan

Ada chance bawa balik Gold medal tak? 🤣🤣🤣

Hassan said he has been teaching in the Special Education Integrated program at the school since January 2018 and that his students are aged between seven and 12.

"We have our own classroom, separated from the mainstream students, and our own special curriculum," he said.

The school has shared activities promote inclusiveness and understanding of special education, he said, such as weekly assemblies and annual camping trips.

The school also has a special education awareness week every year where mainstream students join special education students in their classes and interact with them, he said.

People absolutely loved the heartwarming posts.

DK™\̽▴̲̊̽▴̲̊̽̽▴̲̊̽/̽ @DabushKamarudin

₆⁶₆ @dnialhaikl

PAEH @paishjiatul

fira @itsnotfira

The video was shared by multiple celebrities such as Ava DuVernay and Patton Oswalt.

Ava DuVernay @ava

Patton Oswalt @pattonoswalt

Hassan said he was overwhelmed by the response as he hadn't expected the video to go so viral.

He said that the viral content had even inspired people to ask him about the path to becoming a special education teacher.
He said that the viral content had even inspired people to ask him about the path to becoming a special education teacher.

